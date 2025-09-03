clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
First game action helps accelerate development of Georgia QB Ryan Puglisi
ATHENS — He may not have been the first quarterback onto the field for Goergia on Saturday, but Ryan Puglisi finally got a chance to show what he could do in a Georgia …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
5 hours ago
Kirby Smart shares ‘what’s next’ for Gunner Stockton, areas he expects …
ATHENS — Georgia quarterbacks are coached up to take what the defense gives, but there’s a process to that, and Kirby Smart is counting on Gunner Stockton to progress.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
16 hours ago
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football moves on to Week 2
ATHENS — Georgia got off to a great start to the 2025 season, besting Marshall 45-7 this past Saturday.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
19 hours ago
Ellis Robinson glad he had to ‘wait for it’ after making his first start
ATHENS — Even for someone with as much raw talent as Ellis Robinson, the redshirt freshman still felt nervous prior to Saturday’s game.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
20 hours ago
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2: Georgia football moves up after easy …
ATHENS — Georgia was never in risk of dropping its opening game of the season, as it raced out to an early 21-0 lead against an overmatched Marshall.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment