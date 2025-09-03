clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
First game action helps accelerate development of Georgia QB Ryan Puglisi
ATHENS —&nbsp;He may not have been the first quarterback onto the field for Goergia on Saturday, but Ryan Puglisi finally got a chance to show what he could do in a Georgia …
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart shares ‘what’s next’ for Gunner Stockton, areas he expects …
ATHENS — Georgia quarterbacks are coached up to take what the defense gives, but there’s a process to that, and Kirby Smart is counting on Gunner Stockton to progress.
Mike Griffith
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football moves on to Week 2
ATHENS — Georgia got off to a great start to the 2025 season, besting Marshall 45-7 this past Saturday.
Connor Riley
Ellis Robinson glad he had to ‘wait for it’ after making his first start
ATHENS — Even for someone with as much raw talent as Ellis Robinson, the redshirt freshman still felt nervous prior to Saturday’s game.
Connor Riley
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2: Georgia football moves up after easy …
ATHENS — Georgia was never in risk of dropping its opening game of the season, as it raced out to an early 21-0 lead against an overmatched Marshall.
Connor Riley
