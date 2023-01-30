Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces he is transferring within the SEC

Ryland Goede became the latest Bulldog to find a new home. And the former Georgia tight end will be staying in the SEC, as he announced he would be transferring to Mississippi State.

Goede has two years of eligibility remaining, as he signed as a member of the 2019 class. He announced his transfer decision on social media. Goede’s wife, Georgia volleyball player Alexa Fortin, also announced she would be transferring to Mississippi State.