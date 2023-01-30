Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces he is transferring within the SEC
Ryland Goede became the latest Bulldog to find a new home. And the former Georgia tight end will be staying in the SEC, as he announced he would be transferring to Mississippi State.
Goede has two years of eligibility remaining, as he signed as a member of the 2019 class. He announced his transfer decision on social media. Goede’s wife, Georgia volleyball player Alexa Fortin, also announced she would be transferring to Mississippi State.
The Georgia Bulldogs actually took a former Mississippi State Bulldog out of the transfer portal, as the Bulldogs landed wide receiver RaRa Thomas. He led Mississippi State in receiving last season. Thomas was arrested earlier in January on two charges, but as of this writing is still on the team.
While Georgia did lose four tight ends from its tight end room last season, the Bulldogs do still return Brock Bowers. He led the team in receiving last season. Oscar Delp is also expected to play a bigger role for Georgia next season.
