Dawgnation Logo

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces he is transferring within the SEC

ADDS PLAYER NAMESUniversity of Georgia football player Ryland Goede interacts with fans during the Dawg Walk as part of the team’s celebration parade in Athens, Georgia on January 15th, 2022.(Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Ryland Goede became the latest Bulldog to find a new home. And the former Georgia tight end will be staying in the SEC, as he announced he would be transferring to Mississippi State.

Goede has two years of eligibility remaining, as he signed as a member of the 2019 class. He announced his transfer decision on social media. Goede’s wife, Georgia volleyball player Alexa Fortin, also announced she would be transferring to Mississippi State.

The Georgia Bulldogs actually took a former Mississippi State Bulldog out of the transfer portal, as the Bulldogs landed wide receiver RaRa Thomas. He led Mississippi State in receiving last season. Thomas was arrested earlier in January on two charges, but as of this writing is still on the team.

While Georgia did lose four tight ends from its tight end room last season, the Bulldogs do still return Brock Bowers. He led the team in receiving last season. Oscar Delp is also expected to play a bigger role for Georgia next season.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextDate announced for 2023 Georgia football spring game
Leave a Comment