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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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26 minutes ago
CJ Allen the latest Georgia linebacker to find an NFL home in the 2026 …
No program has done a better job of producing and developing linebackers than Georgia. CJ Allen is the latest prospect to be taken in the NFL draft, as he was taken with the …
Connor Riley
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1 hour ago
Christen Miller becomes the first Georgia defensive player taken in 2026 …
Georgia’s defensive line has become an NFL factory in recent years. Christen Miller is the latest product off the assembly line, as he was taken by the New Orleans in the …
Connor Riley
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3 hours ago
Georgia announces changes to football radio booth as Jeff Dantzler, Jon …
ATHENS — Georgia will be making changes to its football radio broadcast starting this fall.
Connor Riley
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8 hours ago
Micah Morris: What to know about the 2026 NFL Draft offensive line prospect
Micah Morris is an offensive line prospect from the University of Georgia who hopes to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
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8 hours ago
Dillon Bell: What to know about the 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect
Dillon Bell is a wide receiver prospect from the University of Georgia who hopes to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
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