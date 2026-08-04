Ladd McConkey has always been known more for his production and action than talk.

That said, the third-year Los Angeles Chargers receiver acknowledged bigger things could be on the horizon this season in an interview with CBS Sports.

“I’m so pumped up, just the new faces that we have in this offense, new staff, I think everyone’s buying in,” McConkey said, referring to the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, along with the additions of tailback Keaton Mitchell and tight end David Njoku.

“For me, I just want to be more consistent,” said McConkey, who had just one game with more than two catches over the final month of the 2025 regular season before a three-catch, 32-yard performance in a 16-3 playoff loss at New England.

“It’s like when the ball comes my way, let’s go make a play. I’m going to be the guy the team can count on.”

The Chargers re-signed Keenan Allen for the 2025 season after the franchise veteran spent one season in Chicago. Allen became the go-to target even after McConkey had set franchise rookie receiving records — previously held by Allen — with 82 catches and 1,149 yards.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said in June that he expects McConkey to eclipse those numbers this season.

“I think Mike (McDaniel) said it, he said it to them, (McConkey has the) potential for the best year he’s ever had in pro football. I see it the same way,” Harbaugh told ESPN reporter Kris Rhim.

McConkey, who had 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns last season, — even while slowed by hip and shoulder injuries — said the Chargers’ offense will indeed look different this season.

“I can’t give all the secrets away, but I think the good thing about this offense is there’s so many moving parts — we can all move around — whoever is out there, we can play slot, inside, outside,” McConkey said.

“It’s going to give us a lot of opportunities to get some YAC, some yards after the catch, and make big plays, so not every drive has to be 15 plays, you can catch one and take it to the house.”

The Chargers open their preseason schedule at Houston on Aug. 13 and play their regular season opener at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13.