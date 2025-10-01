ATHENS — SEC Network analyst and former Florida football star Chris Doering had questions about this Georgia football team before the season.

Some of those concerns became a reality in the Bulldogs’ 24-21 home loss to Alabama last Saturday, and Doering said fans have reason for concern.

“The loss to Alabama leaves Georgia in a very precarious position, not a whole lot of room for error when you look at the schedule over the next month,” Doering told DawgNation, noting UGA’s upcoming games at Auburn and against Ole Miss, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas and Georgia Tech.

“It doesn’t leave a whole lot of room for messing up, particularly for a team that looks more flawed than Georgia teams of the past.”

Doering points to the Bulldogs’ inability to affect opposing quarterbacks, as Georgia generated only one sack in each of its first two SEC game.

“The biggest thing I see right now are issues with creating disruption at the line of scrimmage,” Doering said. “Georgia has always been known to have penetrators that could disrupt the run and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but when you look at the game against Tennessee and the loss to Alabama, two combined sacks in those two ball games doesn’t look like typical Georgia defenses.

“Obviously, they’ll try to blitz a little bit more, and they may have to leave some of those secondary players in more susceptible positions, which has been a scary proposition of the last couple of SEC games.”

Doering noted things could be worse the Bulldogs as they enter their game with Kentucky at noon on Saturday with a .500 league record.

“The good news for Georgia is you got out of Knoxville with a win,” Doering said, “because you are a missed field goal in regulation away from being 0-2 in the conference, and that would have been disastrous.”