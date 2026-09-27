Final grades from Georgia football blowout over Oklahoma

Oklahoma
13
Final
41
Georgia
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
    18
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    49
    Texas A&M Aggies
    6
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    35
    Missouri Tigers
    24
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    31
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    6
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    34
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
    18
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    49
    Texas A&M Aggies
    6
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    35
    Missouri Tigers
    24
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    31
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    6
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    34
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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