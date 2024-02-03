Tykee Smith came to the Senior Bowl looking for a break-out performance, and he aided that cause with three pass break-ups on Saturday.

The “American” team featuring Smith and five of his UGA teammates was on the wrong end of a 16-7 score against the “National” at Hancock-Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Smith was getting an opportunity to show he could play “high safety” after playing the star position at Georgia this season, and the former West Virginia transfer certainly proved his point throughout the week and in Saturday’s game.

“Representing that ‘G’ one more time definitely means a lot,” Smith said leading up to the kickoff, reflecting on his memories and the importance of Georgia’s tough practices.

“The day in and day out structure we had there there (at Georgia) was important ... the games we played on Saturdays were won on those Tuesdays.”

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, one of six Bulldogs to take part in Senior Bowl week, had been itching for contact all week, too.

As it turned out, Rosemy-Jacksaint was able to showcase another part of his game when he opened the scoring with an impressive 29-yard TD grab from South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Rosemy-Jacksaint said he wanted to show NFL coaches he could go up and make acrobatic catches as well as reel-in the tough, third-down catches he was often relied upon to make with the Bulldogs.

The touchdown was Rosemy-Jacksaint’s only catch in the game, while his former Georgia teammate, Ladd McConkey, had one catch for 15 yards in his limited reps.

McConkey had an explosive opening practice on Tuesday, but he might have tweaked his ankle a bit. McConkey continued to practice through the pain and played in the game, however, and will now prepare for the upcoming NFL combine where he hopes to be as close to 100 percent as possible.

Javon Bullard, like McConkey, played limited reps and made the most of them, getting all four of his tackles in the fourth quarter.

Bullard’s physical style of play is build for game days, though he stepped up his Senior Bowl practice week with a Wednesday practice that impressed onlookers.

Daijun Edwards didn’t get a carry or a catch in the Senior Bowl after a strong week of practice, a victim of the teams’ deep pool of running backs rostered.

Georgia long snapper William Mote handled his duties well enough that his name was not mentioned, something the Bulldogs’ four-year starter says is always a goal at his position.

The game was essentially in the hands of the quarterbacks, and there were certainly mixed results.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton was 9-of-13 passing for 80 yards, but Milton’s two interceptions proved pivotal in the loss.

Rattler, meanwhile, was 4-of-4 passing for 65 yards and the touchdown throw to Rosemy-Jacksaint.

TCU’s Emani Bailey was the featured back for the American team, carrying 10 times for 53 yards and catching 4 passes for 34 yards.

Missouri’s Cody Schrader, who led the SEC in rushing, had 7 carries for 12 yards and a team-high 5 catches for 54 yards.

Kentucky’s Ray Davis, like Edwards, did not get a touch in the game for the American Team.

The victorious National Team managed only 184 yards of total offense to the American’s 271, the all-star game no thing of beauty when it came to offensive continuity.

Former Wake Forest and Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman was only 7-of-25 passing for 69 yards with an interception for the National Team, while former Auburn and Oregon QB Bo Nix was 4-of-5 passing for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Heisman Trophy winner Michael Penix, who impressed NFL scouts and personnel managers in the week of practice leading up to the game, did not play.

Here’s a look at the ESPN notebook items on select Georgia players throughout the week:

“(Javon) Bullard plays with confidence, and he has the playmaking ability and physicality to catch the scouts’ attention. Teams are always searching for those types of defensive players. Yes, he needs to become more consistent in man coverage, but Bullard already has good experience from multiple spots in the secondary and has been productive in all of them. The potential third- or fourth-round pick could make a move up boards over the course of the pre-draft process.” — Jordan Reid

“We will leave the week talking very seriously about (Ladd) McConkey as a Round 1 prospect. The former Georgia standout is so sudden and a route running fiend, and he bounced back impressively from a back injury early in the 2023 season. The wide receiver class is loaded, but don’t overlook McConkey as a top-32 player in the class.” — Field Yates

“Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey has a reputation among scouts as one of the best route runners in the draft class. And he is the best route runner at the Senior Bowl. Midway through the first American team practice -- the second Senior Bowl practice of the day -- McConkey has been uncoverable. Working in one-on-one drills against cornerbacks, he routinely created space with crafty, speedy footwork off the line of scrimmage. Whether it was against press or soft coverage, McConkey was open on every rep. A top-50 prospect on my board, there’s still room for McConkey to creep into the back end of Round 1. -- Matt Miller

“(Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint) was considered a late-round hopeful, but he looked much better than that during the first day of practice. Rosemy-Jacksaint has had only two drops over the past four seasons, and he showed that same consistency on Tuesday. A fluid route runner, he got in and out of his route breaks well and gained easy separation against defenders. His ability to snatch the ball out of the air was among the most impressive of any receiver I saw Tuesday. I’m excited to see more of him this week. -- Jordan Reid