JT Daniels was the start of G-Day.

Social media gushes over JT Daniels, Darnell Washington following G-Day performances

Connor Riley
Georgia’s spring game, more commonly known as G-Day, is officially in the books with JT Daniels leading the Red Team to a 28-23 win. The junior quarterback threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

“There’s been a lot of improvement to me overall personally and also with a lot of guys stepping up in the receiver room,” Daniels said. “There’s a lot better chemistry that you notice from the spring game compared to the 180, when I was first starting to rep with the 1s.”

JT Daniels recaps Georgia football spring game

Daniels made a number of highlight-reel plays, including a 24-yard touchdown toss to Adonai Mitchell and a 59-yard strike to Demetris Robertson.

Georgia football G-Day gallery

 

Daniels though wasn’t the only one who turned heads. From Mitchell’s breakout performance to Darnell Washington‘s big day, a number of Bulldogs generated positive hype coming out of the day.

“In terms of his development physically, he’s gotten a lot smoother in terms of getting in and out of breaks,” Daniels said. “He’s always had good instincts but it’s gotten even better to me in terms of understanding where the ball is going to be thrown. Understanding where his grass is and really taking advantage of his size.”

Washington finished the game with four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on the day.

Georgia fans also got their first look at Brock Vandagriff, as the 5-star quarterback made his debut. He, along with Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett will compete for the backup quarterback job this fall.

The national media also took notice of Georgia’s spring game, with much of the praise going toward Daniels and what he could potentially bring to the Georgia offense.

The Bulldogs went 4-0 with Daniels as a starter last season, as he threw for 10 touchdowns in those wins.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered up his thoughts on the day as well.

“Got a long way to go to get where we need to go,” Smart said.  “We’ve got to find some depth at some positions and we’ve got to get better at some other positions. But I thought our guys really competed hard today and just really enjoyed watching it and seeing it, the operation from the quarterbacks from the back end from where I get to sit and watch them call the huddle and call the plays.”

The Bulldogs have plenty of time to put things together, as Georgia will have another 140 days until they next take the field against the Clemson Tigers. The game, which should be a matchup of top-10 teams, is set for Sept. 4 in Charlotte, NC.

Kirby Smart, Georgia football players discuss G-Day performance

