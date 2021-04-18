Georgia’s spring game, more commonly known as G-Day, is officially in the books with JT Daniels leading the Red Team to a 28-23 win. The junior quarterback threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

“There’s been a lot of improvement to me overall personally and also with a lot of guys stepping up in the receiver room,” Daniels said. “There’s a lot better chemistry that you notice from the spring game compared to the 180, when I was first starting to rep with the 1s.”

Daniels made a number of highlight-reel plays, including a 24-yard touchdown toss to Adonai Mitchell and a 59-yard strike to Demetris Robertson.

JT Daniels slinging it ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kyTeTD3G5J — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 17, 2021

JT Daniels showed why he’s a legit Heisman threat on back to back throws today. He uses beautiful touch to drop a pass between two defenders on a circle route before flashing good drive and improved mechanics on a perfect deep ball. UGA fans have good reason to be excited pic.twitter.com/IQJLrX2NqR — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) April 17, 2021

Darnell Washington had a touchdown catch to go along with a 51-yard reception for Georgia (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Kelee Ringo celebrates making a huge hit in Georgia's G-Day scrimmage (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Georgia running back Kendall Milton scored the first touchdown of the game (Curtis Compton/AJC)/ Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson had four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown(Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Quarterback JT Daniels threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the G-Day scrimmage for Georgia(Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Carson Beck impressed in Georgia's spring game. Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson is expected to lead Georgia in sacks this year (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Despite dealing with a sprained wrist, Arian Smith was able to play on G-Day (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Redshirt freshman Jalen Kimber had two pass breakups for Georgia (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Senior Demetris Robertson caught a 59-yard touchdown pass on Saturday (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Defensive lineman Zion Logue recovered a fumble on Saturday (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine hauled in an errant pass for an interception (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Georgia running back Zamir White had a touchdown on G-Day (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). James Cook had a 38-yard catch on Saturday as a part of G-Day (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was the star of G-Day(Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Georgia defensive back Chris Smith will be a starting safety this year (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Jalen Carter is expected to be a big piece of the Georgia defensive line in 2021 (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Tate Ratledge and Warren Ericson were starters with the first-team offense on Saturday (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)











































Daniels though wasn’t the only one who turned heads. From Mitchell’s breakout performance to Darnell Washington‘s big day, a number of Bulldogs generated positive hype coming out of the day.

Darnell Washington needs 15 targets a game 😤 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/OCMx0EE23F — BERG (@BERGontheBEAT) April 17, 2021

Year 2 of Darnell Washington is gonna be a big nightmare for DBs — Chris Figgures (@chrislfiggures) April 17, 2021

Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington on the field at the same time (like the last play) will be a problem for defenses as we get later in the season. — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) April 17, 2021

Carson Beck to Darnell Washington. Explosive play. Then the splendid sophomore tailback Kendall Milton goes off the right side for 6. DawgNation should look forward to many many more of these to come. pic.twitter.com/5ODrW4x1Wl — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) April 17, 2021

Took a minute to make, but here's opposing defenses reacting to seeing Darnell Washington in the open field. pic.twitter.com/BynryiBBFw — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) April 17, 2021

My main G-Day takeaway from the first half: They don’t call Darnell Washington the Big 0 for nothin’ — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) April 17, 2021

“In terms of his development physically, he’s gotten a lot smoother in terms of getting in and out of breaks,” Daniels said. “He’s always had good instincts but it’s gotten even better to me in terms of understanding where the ball is going to be thrown. Understanding where his grass is and really taking advantage of his size.”

Washington finished the game with four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on the day.

Georgia fans also got their first look at Brock Vandagriff, as the 5-star quarterback made his debut. He, along with Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett will compete for the backup quarterback job this fall.

Georgia will win a National Championship with JT Daniels and one with Brock Vandagriff 🔥🔥 — 🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) April 17, 2021

Brock Vandagriff is the future at QB. He’s something else. Good gracious. pic.twitter.com/ebwg7U0pw0 — Mitchell Jolly (@MitchJolly) April 17, 2021

BIG cheer in Sanford Stadium as Brock Vandagriff has made his first public pass as a Georgia Bulldog. #GDay — 960 The Ref (@960theref) April 17, 2021

Not go lie Carson beck made me a believer today … I’m kinda glad he didn’t transfer last off-season … dudes nice pic.twitter.com/GE4S81JEqG — 🐶🎬 (@TheRealRashaud) April 18, 2021

Adonai Mitchell turning heads 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZEJ5AstHAv — Barstool UGA (@ugabarstool) April 17, 2021

He’s going to make a lot of plays for us! — TE Wr Academy (@TEwracademy) April 17, 2021

So thankful to have seen my son @KeleeRingo play in his first GDay game! I met more Dawg Family members who…… left me speechless with their condolences, prayers and support. I almost lost it a couple times! But it was a great day….. the weather even complied! GoDawgs!❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/frjqKehKu5 — Tralee Hale (@HaleTralee) April 18, 2021

The national media also took notice of Georgia’s spring game, with much of the praise going toward Daniels and what he could potentially bring to the Georgia offense.

The Bulldogs went 4-0 with Daniels as a starter last season, as he threw for 10 touchdowns in those wins.

Lastly on #GDay@jtdaniels06 is not who you think he is. One of the most impressive player meetings the @SecWknd crew has had. Organized, detailed, laser focused. Has the ability & cast. Offense will give him a chance to flourish. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 18, 2021

G-Day takeaways: -This team is physically different than almost everyone they will play. OT, DT, CB, TE, Star…guys that just do not look like normal college football players. -OL has some growing to do, plenty of talent but chemistry & continuity not there -WR will be fine — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 18, 2021

JT Daniels put their entire skillset on display during that drive. Touch, zip, downfield vision, pocket mobility and reads. — Josh Pate 🎙🏈 (@LateKickJosh) April 17, 2021

GEORGIA: JT Daniels continues to progress, he was outstanding, big drop off at QB behind him. Adonai Mitchell stepping up is big. Darnell Washington, Kendall Milton progressing; add to UGA's wealth of weapons. Zamir White nice tough running on the goal line. — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) April 17, 2021

Time to start talking to your kids about the fact Kirby Smart has himself a bona fide star QB. https://t.co/ObMUvczc1s — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 17, 2021

Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered up his thoughts on the day as well.

“Got a long way to go to get where we need to go,” Smart said. “We’ve got to find some depth at some positions and we’ve got to get better at some other positions. But I thought our guys really competed hard today and just really enjoyed watching it and seeing it, the operation from the quarterbacks from the back end from where I get to sit and watch them call the huddle and call the plays.”

The Bulldogs have plenty of time to put things together, as Georgia will have another 140 days until they next take the field against the Clemson Tigers. The game, which should be a matchup of top-10 teams, is set for Sept. 4 in Charlotte, NC.

Kirby Smart, Georgia football players discuss G-Day performance

