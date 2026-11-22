COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Georgia held a slim 10-6 halftime lead at South Carolina that might have surprised some people, but not Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer.

“This is what we expected …. I know nobody else thought it was, I’m sure everybody thought they’d turn on the game at halftime, and be flipping to a different channel,” Beamer said in his ABC-TV halftime interview.

“We have a good football team that played like garbage last week at Arkansas, so we expected this, we’re nationally ranked for a reason.”

South Carolina became the first team this season to score first on Georgia, and the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs didn’t lead until Nate Frazier scored on a 1-yard run with 1:56 left in the half.

Beamer said No. 21-ranked South Carolina needs to win the turnover battle to win the game — neither team has one through the first 30 minutes — and it will be no easy task.

“That (Georgia) is a championship team, they are standard in this conference,” Beamer said. “We know we’re going to have to go take it in the second half and play even better than we did in the first half.”

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was 9-of-14 passing for 76 yards in the first half and carrie six times for 25 yards.

Gunner Stockton is 10-of-12 passing for UGA for 106 yards and has four carries for minus-1 yard.

Georgia has out-gained South Carolina 180-131 through the first half and gets the ball first in the second half looking for a win that would clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game.