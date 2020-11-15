South Carolina parts ways with head coach Will Muschamp

South Carolina has parted ways with head coach Will Muschamp, the school announced on Sunday night.

This was Muschamp’s fifth season in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks went 28-30 in his time as the head coach and are 2-5 this season. South Carolina has lost its last three games and given up 52, 48 and 59 points in those losses. Muschamp’s buyout is reportedly $13 million.

South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner gave a statement on the decision.

“After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach,” said Tanner. “I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”

Muschamp was 1-3 against Georgia as the head coach of South Carolina, with the lone win coming in 2019. Georgia and South Carolina are set to play on Nov. 28.

Muschamp has a son, Jackson, who is a walk-on quarterback at the University of Georgia. Muschamp is a Georgia alum and is friends with Kirby Smart. This offseason Muschamp hired Mike Bobo to be the school’s offensive coordinator. Bobo was the long-time offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia before leaving to be the head coach at Colorado State.

The school announced that Bobo will be the team’s interim coach for the rest of the season. Bobo will address the media on Monday morning.

South Carolina does have a commitment from 5-star 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton of Tiger, Ga. Georgia finished as the runner-up to South Carolina in Stockton’s recruitment. Georgia at this moment does not have a quarterback commitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Georgia does have a commitment from 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

South Carolina is set to take on Missouri this weekend. Georgia will play Mississippi State before playing the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

