Georgia is gearing up for the start of spring practice.

DawgNation has learned that the Bulldogs will begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 17. Georgia will have 15 spring practices, as Georgia will have practice on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for five weeks.

The final practice will double as the annual G-Day scrimmage on Saturday, April 18. It is not yet known if the scrimmage will be televised or what the format of the scrimmage will look like. Last year’s game was not televised, but it’s worth noting that the spring transfer portal no longer exists.

UGASports.com was the first to report the news of the Georgia spring practice schedule.

Kirby Smart said last spring that injuries and availability would determine what the annual spring scrimmage would look like.

“That’s one of those things that is going to be a part of the future calendar discussions,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said of the spring game at Georgia’s winter Athletic Board Meeting in January. “What do spring games look like? What does the calendar of spring football look like? There’s a lot of discussions around that. That’s going to be an evolving process.”

Georgia’s Pro Day is also set for March 18, the day after the Bulldogs are set to begin spring practice.

In addition to G-Day, Georgia will have two spring scrimmages on April 4 and April 11.

Sanford Stadium is set to host a concert on April 25, with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Zach Top headlining.

Georgia went 12-2 last season, winning the SEC once again. The Bulldogs did lose in their first College Football Playoff game to Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs bring back significant contributors such as quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier and safety KJ Bolden.

Georgia did make two coaching changes this offseason, with Phil Rauscher stepping in for Stacy Searels as the offensive line coach. Searels will remain with the program as an analyst. Georgia announced earlier this week that Larry Knight would be the new outside linebackers coach.

The Bulldogs do have some key pieces to replace, with CJ Allen, Christen Miller, Monroe Freeling and Zachariah Branch all entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Georgia did bring in nine players via the transfer portal, with Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion and Auburn defensive end Amaris Williams being the most newsworthy additions. The nine transfer additions will be able to participate in spring practice. The Bulldogs also signed the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, with most of those signees having already enrolled at Georgia.