ATHENS — Georgia will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18. Below you can find live updates, the score and rosters for the 2026 G-Day game.

Georgia will have the red team, featuring the first team offense and second team defense, taking on the black team, which will be the first team offense and second team defense.

Georgia football live updates, highlights, roster for 2026 G-Day game

11:30 p.m. ET: Georgia has released the rosters for the 2026 G-Day game. You can see them below.

RED TEAM

0 — Sacovie White-Helton

1 — Talyn Taylor

3 — Nate Frazier

4 — CJ Wiley

5 — Chauncey Bowens

6 — Isiah Canion

7 — Lawson Luckie

8 — Landon Roldan

10 — Zayden Walker

10 — Elyiss Williams

11 — Darren Ikinnagbon

12 — Ja’Marley Riddle

12 — Ryan Puglisi

13 — AJ Kruah

13 — Tyler J. Williams

14 — Gunner Stockton

15 — Khamari Brooks

15 — Ryan Montgomery

16 — London Humphreys

18 — Caden Harris

20 — Dwight Phillips Jr.

22 — Todd Robinson

23 — Tyriq Green

23 — Jaden Reddell

27 — Balke Stewart

28 — Walter Blanchard

28 — Jordan Smith

29 — Isaiah Gibson

32 — Jaylan Morgan

33 — PJ Dean

35 — Elijah Littlejohn

36 — Daniel Okonkwo

38 — AJ Lonon

39 — Will Snellings

41 — Carter Luckie

42 — Nick Abrams II

45 — Terrence Penick

48 — Duncan Carpenter

50 — Cortez Smith

52 — Valdin Sone

55 — Zykie Helton

55 — London Seymour

63 — Dontrell Glover

64 — Jahzare Jackson

71 — Earnest Greene

73 — Juan Gaston

74 — Drew Bobo

82 — Craig Dandridge

82 — Colton Heinrich

91 — Peyton Woodring

92 — Preston Carey

94 — Henry Bates

95 — Nnamdi Ogboko

96 — JJ Hanne

97 — Wade Register

BLACK TEAM

0 — Gabe Harris

1 — Ellis Robinson IV

2 — Thomas Blackshear

2 — Zion Branch

3 — Quintavius Johnson

4 — KJ Bolden

5 — Raylen Wilson

7 — Khalil Barnes

8 — Demello Jones

9 — Ethan Barbour

9 — Chris Cole

11 — Jeremy Bell

16 — Maurice Hayes

17 — Golter Ginn

17 — Amaris Williams

18 — Bryson Beaver

19 — Hezekiah Millender

19 — Justin Williams

20 — Zech Fort

22 — Donte Dowdell

24 — Braylon Conley

24 — Bo Walker

25 — Jake Bobo

25 — Jontae Gilbert

26 — Micah Bell

26 — Gentry Williams

27 — Rasean Dinkins

27 — Jae Lamar

30 — Terrell Foster

31 — Kyron Jones

31 — Wade Penn

36 — Jackson St. Clair

37 — Ben McElreath

41 — David Lalaian

44 — Jordan Hall

45 — Eli Barrow

46 — Danny Curan

47 — Will Taylor

51 — Malachi Toliver

52 — Michael Uini

53 — Zach Lewis

54 — Waltclaire Flynn

60 — Henry Peagler

65 — Dennis Uzochukwu

66 — Tyreek Jemison

67 — Clinton Barlow

69 — Graham Houston

70 — Daniel Calhoun

72 — Ekene Ogboko

75 — Mason Short

76 — Marcus Harrison

78 — Tate Helms

79 — TyQuez Richardson

80 — Kaiden Prothro

81 — Josh Horton

83 — Brady Holbert

84 — Dallas Dickerson

85 — Chase Linton

85 — Ryan Mosley

87 — Lincoln Keyes

88 — Brayden Fogle

88 — Nasir Johnson

90 — Elijah Griffin

90 — Drew Miller

91 — Justin Greene

94 — Xzavier McLeod

98 — Connor Ferguson

99 — Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

99 — Harran Zuriekat

Georgia will be without a few key players on Saturday, as outside linebacker Amaris Williams and cornerback Ellis Robinson are not expected to play due to injury.

Georgia spring game: How to watch 2026 G-Day online

This game will not be streamed over traditional cable. You can still watch the game if you have a cable subscription to ESPN. Visit the WatchESPN tab on ESPN’s homepage and find the game on either ESPN+ or SECNetwork+. Click here to watch the game.

Below is a video walking through how to watch the game.

Georgia spring game game time for 2026 G-Day

The Georgia spring game starts at 1 p.m. ET.

Georgia spring game TV Network for 2026 G-Day

The Georgia spring game will be broadcast on SECNetwork+/ESPN+.

Georgia spring game radio options for 2026 G-Day

The G-Day scrimmage can be heard loclally on WNGC 106.1, 95.5 WSB and WXKT 103.7. G-Day will also be distributed to all network affiliates and the game will be available on the Georgia Bulldogs app.

Georgia spring game rosters for 2026 G-Day

*These have not been released by UGA yet. This section will be updated as soon as the rosters are available.