ATHENS — Georgia will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18. Below you can find live updates, the score and rosters for the 2026 G-Day game.
Georgia will have the red team, featuring the first team offense and second team defense, taking on the black team, which will be the first team offense and second team defense.
Georgia football live updates, highlights, roster for 2026 G-Day game
11:30 p.m. ET: Georgia has released the rosters for the 2026 G-Day game. You can see them below.
RED TEAM
0 — Sacovie White-Helton
1 — Talyn Taylor
3 — Nate Frazier
4 — CJ Wiley
5 — Chauncey Bowens
6 — Isiah Canion
7 — Lawson Luckie
8 — Landon Roldan
10 — Zayden Walker
10 — Elyiss Williams
11 — Darren Ikinnagbon
12 — Ja’Marley Riddle
12 — Ryan Puglisi
13 — AJ Kruah
13 — Tyler J. Williams
14 — Gunner Stockton
15 — Khamari Brooks
15 — Ryan Montgomery
16 — London Humphreys
18 — Caden Harris
20 — Dwight Phillips Jr.
22 — Todd Robinson
23 — Tyriq Green
23 — Jaden Reddell
27 — Balke Stewart
28 — Walter Blanchard
28 — Jordan Smith
29 — Isaiah Gibson
32 — Jaylan Morgan
33 — PJ Dean
35 — Elijah Littlejohn
36 — Daniel Okonkwo
38 — AJ Lonon
39 — Will Snellings
41 — Carter Luckie
42 — Nick Abrams II
45 — Terrence Penick
48 — Duncan Carpenter
50 — Cortez Smith
52 — Valdin Sone
55 — Zykie Helton
55 — London Seymour
63 — Dontrell Glover
64 — Jahzare Jackson
71 — Earnest Greene
73 — Juan Gaston
74 — Drew Bobo
82 — Craig Dandridge
82 — Colton Heinrich
91 — Peyton Woodring
92 — Preston Carey
94 — Henry Bates
95 — Nnamdi Ogboko
96 — JJ Hanne
97 — Wade Register
BLACK TEAM
0 — Gabe Harris
1 — Ellis Robinson IV
2 — Thomas Blackshear
2 — Zion Branch
3 — Quintavius Johnson
4 — KJ Bolden
5 — Raylen Wilson
7 — Khalil Barnes
8 — Demello Jones
9 — Ethan Barbour
9 — Chris Cole
11 — Jeremy Bell
16 — Maurice Hayes
17 — Golter Ginn
17 — Amaris Williams
18 — Bryson Beaver
19 — Hezekiah Millender
19 — Justin Williams
20 — Zech Fort
22 — Donte Dowdell
24 — Braylon Conley
24 — Bo Walker
25 — Jake Bobo
25 — Jontae Gilbert
26 — Micah Bell
26 — Gentry Williams
27 — Rasean Dinkins
27 — Jae Lamar
30 — Terrell Foster
31 — Kyron Jones
31 — Wade Penn
36 — Jackson St. Clair
37 — Ben McElreath
41 — David Lalaian
44 — Jordan Hall
45 — Eli Barrow
46 — Danny Curan
47 — Will Taylor
51 — Malachi Toliver
52 — Michael Uini
53 — Zach Lewis
54 — Waltclaire Flynn
60 — Henry Peagler
65 — Dennis Uzochukwu
66 — Tyreek Jemison
67 — Clinton Barlow
69 — Graham Houston
70 — Daniel Calhoun
72 — Ekene Ogboko
75 — Mason Short
76 — Marcus Harrison
78 — Tate Helms
79 — TyQuez Richardson
80 — Kaiden Prothro
81 — Josh Horton
83 — Brady Holbert
84 — Dallas Dickerson
85 — Chase Linton
85 — Ryan Mosley
87 — Lincoln Keyes
88 — Brayden Fogle
88 — Nasir Johnson
90 — Elijah Griffin
90 — Drew Miller
91 — Justin Greene
94 — Xzavier McLeod
98 — Connor Ferguson
99 — Joseph Jonah-Ajonye
99 — Harran Zuriekat
Georgia will be without a few key players on Saturday, as outside linebacker Amaris Williams and cornerback Ellis Robinson are not expected to play due to injury.
Georgia spring game: How to watch 2026 G-Day online
This game will not be streamed over traditional cable. You can still watch the game if you have a cable subscription to ESPN. Visit the WatchESPN tab on ESPN’s homepage and find the game on either ESPN+ or SECNetwork+. Click here to watch the game.
Below is a video walking through how to watch the game.
Georgia spring game game time for 2026 G-Day
The Georgia spring game starts at 1 p.m. ET.
Georgia spring game TV Network for 2026 G-Day
The Georgia spring game will be broadcast on SECNetwork+/ESPN+.
Georgia spring game radio options for 2026 G-Day
The G-Day scrimmage can be heard loclally on WNGC 106.1, 95.5 WSB and WXKT 103.7. G-Day will also be distributed to all network affiliates and the game will be available on the Georgia Bulldogs app.
Georgia spring game rosters for 2026 G-Day
*These have not been released by UGA yet. This section will be updated as soon as the rosters are available.