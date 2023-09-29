ATHENS — Kirby Smart can understand why there are questions about Georgia football at this stage of the season, and he’s ready to get some answers on Saturday.

Smart kept it real when asked what he thinks teams see when they turn on the tape of the 2023 version of the Bulldogs.

“It’s all over the place right now, we have not put a complete game together,” Smart said on his coaches’ show on Thursday night.

“They see spurts of, ‘Wow those guys are athletic and they execute, they all know what they are doing,’ (and) then there’s spurts of, ‘well, they are vulnerable there.’

“So you get a little bit of everything when you watch that tape.”

Smart said he wants to see what his No. 1-ranked Georgia team is made of when they travel to Auburn for a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

“I’m looking for an opportunity for us to play on the road,” Smart said, as his Bulldogs have run up a 4-0 mark playing games in Sanford Stadium.

“You create more of your identity when you have adverse situations, and I would say we’re going into an adverse situation, so we’ll have a chance to create some identity,” he said.

“I want to find out more about this team, and how they are going to respond, how are we going to play in his environment, I’m excited to see it.”

Georgia has won 21 consecutive games as it heads to Auburn, including 10 straight road games dating back to a loss in Tuscaloosa in 2020.

The Bulldogs also lost in Jacksonville in 2020, but that is technically considered a neutral site game even though the stadium is 70 miles from Gainesville and 340 miles from Athens

Smart stressed that it’s normal for each contest to feature some variety, but he wants to see more consistency from his team.

“Every game is different, and we had hot and cold games each and every week,” Smart said. “You are searching for an opportunity to play complimentary football on both sides of the ball and be at your best.

“And we really haven’t been at our best on both sides of the football at one time, so there were some good things last week and some things we’ve got to improve on.”

Georgia beat UAB 49-21 leading into this week of preparation for Auburn, which has been one of the program’s biggest annual rivals.