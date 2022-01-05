ESPN host says Nick Saban knows Stetson Bennett can’t beat Bama

Stetson Bennett walks off the field after UGA was blown out in last month's SEC Championship. Bennett was picked off twice, including one that was returned for an Alabama touchdown
Curtis Compton/AJC
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland has made his opinion very clear in several interviews this week: He doesn’t think Stetson Bennett can beat Alabama.

McFarland repeated it again on the “Tony Kornheiser Show” podcast: on Wednesday

