Stetson Bennett reaches ‘G.O.A.T status’ with press conference absence adding to his legend

Instead, he was getting ribbed by his coach, with Kirby Smart joking about Bennett’s age.

LOS ANGELES — Stetson Bennett didn’t get a chance give a hungover interview this year. Safe to say the senior quarterback learned from his viral moments following last year’s national championship win. There was no shot of him drinking Pappy Van Winkel Bourbon after the win.

While the offensive player of the game usually gives a press conference the following morning, that was not the case with Bennett. Smart claimed to have not seen him and instead tapped tight end Brock Bowers to take his place at the podium.

“I saw Coach Smart and I started walking to go eat some breakfast,’ Bowers said. “And I got a call and they said, you’re in the bullpen, come to media. I’m, like, okay, I’m in. Stetson is not going to make it. I guess I gotta go.”

Bennett didn’t need to say much or answer any more questions now that his career is done. He finishes 29-3 as a starter, saving his best performance for last. He threw for 304 yards, ran for another 39 and accounted for six total touchdowns. That tied a mark set by Joe Burrow for the most in a College Football Playoff game.

“We had a really good offense,” Bennett said after the win. “It makes me proud of what I’ve accomplished when I hear that because it means I’ve done some things right, but I don’t know if it’s accurate or not.”

That last part was in regards to if Bennett considered himself the greatest quarterback in program history. He mentioned he grew up watching Aaron Murray, David Greene and D.J. Shockley. In the tunnel after his press conference, Bennett got to dap up one of his heroes, as Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams was on hand to celebrate.