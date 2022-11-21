Stetson Bennett leaves Kentucky behind stressing offensive improvement

Bennett talked about the team’s short-yardage struggles and the interception he threw after the 16-6 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett left Kentucky with a message for himself and his offensive teammates: Improvement is needed.

“We haven’t been winning those matchups on third-and-1 — 1 (-yard) to go at the goal,” Bennett said, referring to Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton being stopped at the Kentucky 1-yard line on third- and fourth-down plays with UGA up 16-0.

“We’ve got to win those matchups, we got to start doing better there.”

Bennett, a sixth-year senior who will be playing his final game in Sanford Stadium when the Bulldogs play host to Georgia Tech at noon on Saturday, also knows he needs to play better.

Bennett was 13-of-19 for a season-low 119 yards along with an interception on a pass he said shouldn’t have been thrown.

“I’ve got to see that safety, I can’t just throw that ball,” Bennett said of his interception. “I just didn’t see the guy. I have to make sure I see or don’t throw it.”

Kentucky narrowly missed out on a Pick-6 in the third quarter on the windy day, and UGA essentially shut down its passing game from that point on.