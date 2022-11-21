Stetson Bennett leaves Kentucky behind stressing offensive improvement

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
16
Final
6
Kentucky
  • Fresno State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    14
    (10) Utah
    17
    Final
    (12) Oregon
    20
    UNLV
    25
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas
  • Toledo
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    Western Michigan
    Central Michigan
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Utah State
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @5:00 ET
    Boise State
    (21) Tulane
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (22) Cincinnati
  • Arizona State
    Fri, 11/25 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Arizona
    New Mexico
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Colorado State
    North Carolina State
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina
    Arkansas
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Missouri
  • Nebraska
    Fri, 11/25 on BTN @9:00 ET
    Iowa
    (16) UCLA
    Fri, 11/25 on FOX @9:30 ET
    California
    Florida
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (20) Florida State
    Wyoming
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Fresno State
  • Georgia State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Marshall
    West Virginia
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (24) Oklahoma State
    Rutgers
    Sat, 11/26 on BTN @5:00 ET
    Maryland
    South Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (9) Clemson
  • Army
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    UMass
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/26 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
    New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Liberty
  • (3) Michigan
    Sat, 11/26 on FOX @5:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    James Madison
    Kent State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    East Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
  • Virginia
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN Networks
    Virginia Tech
    Akron
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN3 @6:30 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Rice
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    North Texas
    Louisville
    Sat, 11/26 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Kentucky
  • Troy
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    Wake Forest
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN Networks @8:30 ET
    Duke
    UTEP
    Sat, 11/26 on STADIUM @8:30 ET
    UTSA
    UAB
    Sat, 11/26 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Louisiana Tech
  • Illinois
    Sat, 11/26 on BTN @8:30 ET
    Northwestern
    Memphis
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN Networks @8:30 ET
    SMU
    Auburn
    Sat, 11/26 on CBS @8:30 ET
    (8) Alabama
    Purdue
    Sat, 11/26 on BTN @8:30 ET
    Indiana
  • (12) Oregon
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (25) Oregon State
    Minnesota
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN @8:30 ET
    Wisconsin
    Hawai'i
    Sat, 11/26 on Spectrum Sports @8:30 ET
    San Jose State
    Michigan State
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @9:00 ET
    (11) Penn State
  • (10) Utah
    Sat, 11/26 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    Colorado
    Iowa State
    Sat, 11/26 on FOX @9:00 ET
    (4) TCU
    Louisiana
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Texas State
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
  • Nevada
    Sat, 11/26 on MW Network @11:00 ET
    UNLV
    Appalachian State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Florida International
    (6) LSU
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas A&M
  • (17) UCF
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    South Florida
    (5) Tennessee
    Sun, 11/27 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    Vanderbilt
    (18) Notre Dame
    Sun, 11/27 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (7) USC
    Oklahoma
    Sun, 11/27 on Fox Sports 1 @12:30 AM ET
    Texas Tech
  • Tulsa
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Houston
    Syracuse
    Sun, 11/27 on RSN @12:30 AM ET
    Boston College
    Pittsburgh
    Sun, 11/27 on ACC Network @1:00 AM ET
    Miami (FL)
    Kansas
    Sun, 11/27 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (19) Kansas State
  • Air Force
    Sun, 11/27 on CBS Sports Network @2:00 AM ET
    San Diego State
    (15) Washington
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    Washington State
    BYU
    Sun, 11/27 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 AM ET
    Stanford
    Navy
    17
    Final
    (17) UCF
    14
  • Wisconsin
    15
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
    Florida
    24
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    31
    Austin Peay
    0
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    34
    Indiana
    39
    Final
    Michigan State
    31
  • UMass
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M
    20
    East Tennessee State
    7
    Final
    Mississippi State
    56
    Duke
    26
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    28
    Virginia Tech
    23
    Final
    Liberty
    22
  • UConn
    17
    Final
    Army
    34
    Louisiana
    17
    Final
    (20) Florida State
    49
    (4) TCU
    29
    Final
    Baylor
    28
    Illinois
    17
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    19
  • Northwestern
    9
    Final
    Purdue
    17
    UTSA
    41
    Final
    Rice
    7
    Houston
    42
    Final
    East Carolina
    3
    (19) Kansas State
    48
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
  • Georgia State
    40
    Final
    James Madison
    42
    Washington State
    31
    Final
    Arizona
    20
    North Alabama
    0
    Final
    Memphis
    59
    (25) Oregon State
    31
    Final
    Arizona State
    7
  • Boston College
    0
    Final
    (18) Notre Dame
    44
    Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Appalachian State
    27
    Miami (FL)
    10
    Final
    (9) Clemson
    40
    Utah Tech
    26
    Final
    BYU
    52
  • (11) Penn State
    55
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Louisiana-Monroe
    16
    Final
    Troy
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    21
    Final
    Charlotte
    26
    (2) Ohio State
    43
    Final
    Maryland
    30
  • Florida Atlantic
    21
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
    South Alabama
    27
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
    North Carolina State
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    25
    Texas
    55
    Final
    Kansas
    14
  • Western Kentucky
    17
    Final
    Auburn
    41
    Iowa
    13
    Final
    Minnesota
    10
    Florida International
    6
    Final
    UTEP
    40
    (22) Cincinnati
    23
    Final
    Temple
    3
  • Arkansas State
    13
    Final
    Texas State
    16
    Stanford
    20
    Final
    California
    27
    Georgia Tech
    21
    Final
    (13) North Carolina
    17
    Marshall
    23
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    10
  • Texas Tech
    14
    Final
    Iowa State
    10
    (5) Tennessee
    38
    Final
    South Carolina
    63
    Boise State
    20
    Final
    Wyoming
    17
    New Mexico State
    14
    Final
    Missouri
    45
  • (24) Oklahoma State
    13
    Final
    Oklahoma
    28
    (14) Ole Miss
    27
    Final
    Arkansas
    42
    (7) USC
    48
    Final
    (16) UCLA
    45
    Syracuse
    35
    Final
    Wake Forest
    45
  • Colorado State
    12
    Final
    Air Force
    24
    UAB
    10
    Final
    (6) LSU
    41
    Colorado
    7
    Final
    (15) Washington
    54
    San Jose State
    31
    Final
    Utah State
    35
  • Fresno State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    14
    (10) Utah
    17
    Final
    (12) Oregon
    20
    UNLV
    25
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas

Stetson Bennett leaves Kentucky behind stressing offensive improvement

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats of an NCAA football game at Kroger Field, Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett left Kentucky with a message for himself and his offensive teammates: Improvement is needed.

Bennett talked about the team’s short-yardage struggles and the interception he threw after the 16-6 win over the Wildcats in Lexington.

“We haven’t been winning those matchups on third-and-1 — 1 (-yard) to go at the goal,” Bennett said, referring to Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton being stopped at the Kentucky 1-yard line on third- and fourth-down plays with UGA up 16-0.

“We’ve got to win those matchups, we got to start doing better there.”

Bennett, a sixth-year senior who will be playing his final game in Sanford Stadium when the Bulldogs play host to Georgia Tech at noon on Saturday, also knows he needs to play better.

Bennett was 13-of-19 for a season-low 119 yards along with an interception on a pass he said shouldn’t have been thrown.

“I’ve got to see that safety, I can’t just throw that ball,” Bennett said of his interception. “I just didn’t see the guy. I have to make sure I see or don’t throw it.”

Kentucky narrowly missed out on a Pick-6 in the third quarter on the windy day, and UGA essentially shut down its passing game from that point on.

Bennett has thrown five interceptions over the past four games, but as coach Kirby Smart says, that can happen at the quarterback position.

But Bennett, like his head coach, seemed more focused on the Bulldogs getting better touchdown production once inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

" Red Zone, got to be better at that,” Bennett said. “We’ve got to be better at third-and-1, fourth-and-1, goal to go from the one.”

Smart lectured UGA broadcaster Scott Howard on his coaches’ show last week about Red Zone offense being one of the team’s weak points despite the Bulldogs being ranked No. 1 per NCAA stats.

“It just shows you stats are wrong, because that’s not the way we look at it,” Smart said, dismissing the NCAA’s system of ranking teams on the percentage of times they score inside the opponents’ 20-yard line without differentiating between field goals and touchdowns.

“Red Zone opportunities are how many times you score a touchdown in the red area, because it’s really a failure if you kick a field goal,” Smart said. “That stat is misleading because we have a lot of times we kick field goals and that’s not a successful trip.

“So the Red Zone touchdown percentage is a much better stat that’s reflective of what we want to be really good at, and I think we’re 26th or 27th in the country at Red Zone TD percentage.”

Georgia entered the game having scored touchdowns on 39 of 56 Red Zone trips but was just one of four on Saturday.

UGA News

NextGeorgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs beat Kentucky, cap …
Leave a Comment