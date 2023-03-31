Missouri transfer highlights Georgia football midseason stock report

ATHENS — Georgia football is once again a work in progress with more than 10 players off last year’s team headed to the NFL and a new offensive coordinator. The same head coach returns, however, and in Kirby Smart the Bulldogs’ fans trust as UGA has not lost a regular season game since the 2020 season.

The quarterback competition is not yet off and running, as Smart is seeing to it the three scholarship candidates learn the offense and have ample opportunities before any hard decisions are made about the starting job. RELATED: Georgia quarterbacks adjusting to Mike Bobo RELATED: Jake Fromm gives inside take on how Georgia QB competition will play out Georgia is like every other program in terms of the inevitability of some attrition. The tailback spot has been hit hard with Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards dealing with hamstring injuries this spring, and redshirt freshman Andrew Paul still on the mend from the knee injury he suffered last fall. Here’s a halfway point on Georgia spring football: Stock Soaring

Dominic Lovett: The transfer receiver from Missouri has been an explosive addition who has opened eyes. Mike Bobo’s offensive plans will take Lovett into account. Brock Bowers: The two-time All-American remains the Frankenstein of the Georgia offense, a monster challenge for every opposing defense. RELATED: Brock Bowers remains ‘a machine,’ Kirby shares inside story Lawson Luckie: The young tight end has been on the tip of the tongue of most everyone who has attended closed practices. Smael Mondon: Now 10-to-15 pounds heavier, but essentially just as quick and fast, the Bulldogs’ leading returning tackler should become a household name in the SEC. Stock Up Arian Smith: Smith will focus his world class speed on football, and it should pay dividends in time as he masters the offense.

Kamari Lassiter: This talented, sizable cornerback has taken on a veteran presence and leadership role, and his toughness will b counted on. Javon Bullard: Smart has enabled Bullard to carve a unique role as a disruptive player, appropriately labeling him as a “stick of dynamite.” Tykee Smith: There’s been chatter that the West Virginia transfer might soon live up to the hype when he arrived as a one-time All-American DB three seasons ago before injuries derailed his path to stardom. Stock Even Georgia RB room The hamstring injuries are a reminder of how fragile the depth chart can be at this explosive, high-impact position. The door should be open for a transfer into this RB room following spring drills. Stock Frozen

Georgia quarterbacks: Smart has intentionally avoided saying too much about the quarterbacks, but what is known is that Bobo is looking to build an explosive offense with more three-receiver sets. The quarterback position is in a state of evolution with as much focus on growth as competition at this stage.

