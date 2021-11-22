Georgia stock report: Brock Bowers solid gold season continues

ATHENS — Georgia football continued its historically successful season with the blowout win everyone anticipated on Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (11-0) raced out to a 49-0 lead on FCS Charleston Southern en route to the 56-7 win in a contest that saw four quarterbacks under center and 12 players catch passes. If coach Kirby Smart was a stock, he would be worth his weight (190?) in gold, as he’s due for a contract extension expected to make him a $100 man provided he gets a 10-year deal like Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.

Georgia has several players on the verge of being millionaires, too, via the 2022 NFL Draft. Defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt stayed an extra year to increase their draft stock, and Smart said they both changed their bodies as well as improving their game. First things first, however, the Bulldogs need to finish out the season with a road game at Georgia Tech (noon Saturday) before the SEC Championship Game (4 p.m. Dec. 4) and the College Football Playoff.

Georgia has several players whose stock is soaring entering the final stages of the season, and several others ascending. Stock Soaring Brock Bowers: The freshman from California caught two touchdown passes last Saturday, giving him the Georgia single-season tight end record 8 on the year. Bowers 8 TD catches are third-most among FBS tight ends, ranking behind Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely (10) and Nevada’s Cole Turner (10), both of whole are seniors. Bowers has 34 catches for 552 yards, tops among UGA receivers. closing in on Orson Charles’ 574-yard receiving season in 2011. Jordan Davis: The senior holds the unique distinction of being a finalist for the Nagurski Award and a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy. Smart did what he could to help boost Davis’ exposure, allowing him to rush for a TD on Saturday.