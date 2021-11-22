Georgia stock report: Brock Bowers solid gold season continues
ATHENS — Georgia football continued its historically successful season with the blowout win everyone anticipated on Saturday.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (11-0) raced out to a 49-0 lead on FCS Charleston Southern en route to the 56-7 win in a contest that saw four quarterbacks under center and 12 players catch passes.
If coach Kirby Smart was a stock, he would be worth his weight (190?) in gold, as he’s due for a contract extension expected to make him a $100 man provided he gets a 10-year deal like Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.
Georgia has several players on the verge of being millionaires, too, via the 2022 NFL Draft.
Defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt stayed an extra year to increase their draft stock, and Smart said they both changed their bodies as well as improving their game.
First things first, however, the Bulldogs need to finish out the season with a road game at Georgia Tech (noon Saturday) before the SEC Championship Game (4 p.m. Dec. 4) and the College Football Playoff.
Georgia has several players whose stock is soaring entering the final stages of the season, and several others ascending.
Stock Soaring
Brock Bowers: The freshman from California caught two touchdown passes last Saturday, giving him the Georgia single-season tight end record 8 on the year. Bowers 8 TD catches are third-most among FBS tight ends, ranking behind Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely (10) and Nevada’s Cole Turner (10), both of whole are seniors. Bowers has 34 catches for 552 yards, tops among UGA receivers. closing in on Orson Charles’ 574-yard receiving season in 2011.
Jordan Davis: The senior holds the unique distinction of being a finalist for the Nagurski Award and a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy. Smart did what he could to help boost Davis’ exposure, allowing him to rush for a TD on Saturday.
James Cook: The senior tailback is rising to the top, breaking off another 40-yard run on Saturday along with reeling in an 18-yard pass. Cook has turned it up a notch the second half of the season.
Broderick Jones: Smart has let everyone know Jones needs more work before he truly arrives, but the results have looked good in the three starts he has made at left tackle in place of injured veteran Jamaree Salyer.
Stock Up
Channing Tindall: Another game, another sack for Tindall, who is tied for second on the team with 4.5. Tindall has seemingly come out of nowhere this season and now ranks among top NFL draft prospects at inside linebacker.
Ladd McConkey: McConkey had 2 catches for 24 yards and impressed on punt returns of 34 and 28 yards.
Jake Camarda: The senior is quietly having an All-American season, his booming punts flipping field position and helping the UGA defense put up elite numbers. Camarda had 5 punts and averaged 48.4 yards on Saturday.
Stock Even
QB Efficiency: The Bulldogs’ quarterbacks combined to go 20-of-37 passing for 255 yards with 2 interceptions against this sub-.500 FCS opponent. Georgia has just one pass reception over 40 yards in the past five games.