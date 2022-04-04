Georgia football stock report: Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton could bring ‘RBU’ back

ATHENS — Georgia spring football is coming down the homestretch, but the race to return to greatness remains in the early stages. The first of three spring scrimmages took place on Saturday, and from all reports, there were mixed results. Not only are mixed results typical, but they are also manufactured, as Kirby Smart himself said the coaching staff would look to create some adversity to see how the team responds.

Here’s a quick take on impressions shared from reliable sources who attended Kirby Smart’s team scrimmage last Saturday at Sanford Stadium: Stock soaring Dominick Blaylock: From all accounts it was a breakout performance from receiver Dominick Blaylock, who Georgia has stayed invested in after two knee surgeries, a pulled hamstring and two lost seasons. Sedrick Van Pran: Van Pran is a better center than his predecessor, Trey Hill, and quite possibly current NFL player Lamont Gaillard. Perhaps just as importantly, Van Pran is the sort of leader this offense desperately needs.

Kenny McIntosh: McIntosh showed his catching ability and his moves in the Bulldogs’ opening scrimmage and is more than ready to step into the co-No. 1 spot at tailback. Kendall Milton: Milton looks to share the RB duties with McIntosh, a 1-2 punch like few other teams in the SEC. Milton made a great catch in the end zone from Brock Vandagriff and looks quicker this spring. Daijun Edwards: Edwards will get more quality reps this season, and he could prove to be much better than just a No. 3 running back. Stock up