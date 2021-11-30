Kirby Smart stock soaring, coaching carousel sets up record Georgia payday

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart isn’t counting his chickens yet, but soon after the Bulldogs complete their likely championship run he’ll be counting his money. RELATED: Kirby Smart $100 million man in the making When it comes to rising stock, few in the coaching profession equal Smart, who figures to hit the jackpot in his contract negotiations at the end of this season.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (12-0) play at 4 p.m. on Saturday against Alabama (11-1) in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and are a touchdown favorite to win. RELATED: Kirby Smart confident obvious despite UGA injuries The Georgia football team’s 45-0 win over Georgia Tech was as impressive as expected, the Yellow Jackets offering little more resistance than a bug on a windshield.

But what’s really raising Smart’s stock are the coaching hires around the SEC, as they are setting a new market standard. One year after sending USC a thank-you card for JT Daniels, who helped Smart and the Bulldogs finish 2020 in the Top 10, the Bulldogs’ head coach might be sending another note to the USC athletic department appreciative of them setting the bar high in the coaching market. The Trojans have reportedly cut a deal with former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley that will pay him $110 million over 10 years, in addition to buying him a $6 million home and other perks.

Brock Bowers: The freshman tight end had three catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns and has emerged among the favorites for the FWAA Freshman of the Year Award. Trevor Lawrence won the first on, Memphis RB Kenny Gainwell the second one, and Alabama’s Will Anderson was last year’s winner. Bowers is the sole shining star in UGA’s limited pass game, taking short passes for long gains, and providing the sort of blocking Smart looks for out of his receivers. Ladd McConkey: McConkey has gone from not being able to get on the field last season and redshirting, to emerging as the top pass-catching receiver. McConkey looked good replacing Kearis Jackson on punt returns when Jackson took a hit to the rib and asked out of the Georgia Tech game. McConkey has great quickness in the open field and looks sure-handed catching passes and punts. Stetson Bennett: Smart likes to talk about Bennett proving people wrong knowing fully well it starts with him. Smart had Jamie Newman, JT Daniels, D’Wan Mathis and Carson Beck ahead of Bennett on the depth chart over the past two years. Now that Bennett is in place, it’s his job to lose, and that seems unlikely with Smart stumping for him to win the Burlsworth walk-on award.. Bennett was 14-of-20 passing for 255 yards and 4 TDs against Georgia Tech. Bennett looked comfortable taking his time to pick out receivers. Kenny McIntosh: McIntosh ripped off a 59-yard run, giving him the longest run from scrimmage two of the past three seasons despite his extremely limited workload. McIntosh also continues to look good catching passes. At some point, McIntosh’s workload figures to increase. Stock Up Nakobe Dean: Dean, who had 6 tackles and 3 QB hurries to lead the Georgia defense on Saturday, was asked about Jordan Davis’ Heisman Trophy campaign. In truth, Dean is just as deserving of that sort of recognition, and would likely be getting a bigger publicity push from Georgia if he was a senior. Dan Lanning: Three cheers for the third year of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who was named one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top college football assistant coach. Lanning’s defense — he calls the plays, but Smart and Will Muschamp are involved — leads the nation in scoring defense and total defense.