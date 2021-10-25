Georgia football midseason stock report: Some have soared, big surges ahead for others

Georgia football does not lack buy-in within the walls of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. Nor do there seem to be any doubters among the voters in the AP Top 25 or Coaches Poll, as the Bulldogs remained No. 1 in both polls in unanimous fashion this week. It would seem Georgia football (7-0, 5-0 SEC) is as good of an investment as ever to win what would be its first national championship since 1980 provided key players continue to step up.

The Bulldogs return from a bye week to face Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville. Here’s a look at the first half stock report and a look ahead at which players will gain even more value in the second half of the season. First Half Stock Soaring Brock Bowers: No one could have expected the freshman tight end to lead the team in receptions and touchdown catches the first half of the year, but that’s what what Bowers has done. Incredibly impactful recruit has been clutch.

Jordan Davis: Kirby Smart says Davis has a “Godzilla-like” presence on the field, a one-man run-stuffing force between the tackles. Davis may not play enough snaps to get serious consideration for the Heisman Trophy, but his leadership made him the first-half MVP and a serious candidate for the Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the best defensive player in the nation. Jamaree Salyer: The senior captain has been exactly the sort of unselfish, team-first leader the Bulldogs needed in a reloading offensive line room. Salyer has played left tackle effectively and could end up staying there this season if sophomore Broderick Jones doesn’t gain the necessary power. James Cook: The best all-around back the first half of the season with his team-high 6.3 yards per carry. Cook has shown he can run between the tackles while also leading the backs with 11 catches.

Ladd McConkey: Did you bet on McConkey leading all the receivers with 17 catches and 295 yards the first half of the season? McConkey is as reliable as he is explosive, and he figures to continue to emerge into a top target. Nakobe Dean: Dean is the unquestioned voice of the defense from his inside linebacker position. Dean’s sideline-to-sideline pursuit is impressive as are his keen instincts for the ball. Second Half surge Darnell Washington has only 3 catches in 3 games, but he has been working his way back into shape. Look for Washington to become a much bigger factor down the stretch. Adonai Mitchell: Mitchell has assumed the role at the “X” position and might not look back, having shown great explosion and hands in pulling in 14 catches the first half of the season. Mitchell’s value will increase significantly once JT Daniels is back under center. Nolan Smith: One gets the feeling that Smith is just now starting to turn a corner, and the second half of the season should give him ample opportunities to start stacking up some sacks and TFLs. Adam Anderson: The Bulldogs’ sacks leader (4.5) has flashed his greatness from time to time, but one can’t help but think there are bigger and even better things ahead from Smart’s version of Frankenstein on defense.