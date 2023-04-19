Georgia football G-Day Stock Report: Bulldogs soar out of spring into offseason

Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program exited G-Day with unmistakable momentum on Saturday. Smart even referred to himself as an “optimist” after doubling down on the program mission statement.

Javon Bullard: Smart once described Bullard as a stick of dynamite, and his hitting was once again on display when he knocked Brock Bowers out of bounds short of the end zone, in a rare collision of stars. RELATED: Brock Bowers opens up on quarterbacks, unhappy with non-TD catch Carson Beck: Beck showcased his NFL-calibre arm talent, completing 13 of 18 passes for 211 yards with a TD, leading the team on three consecutive scoring drives to open the game. RELATED: Beck makes strong G-Day impression Dominic Lovett: The transfer receiver from Missouri looks a half-step ahead of defenders, running sharp routes and displaying good hands on his 2 catches for 30 yards. Stock up Brock Vandagriff: Vandagriff’s mobility and ability to throw the ball accurately off the run was on display. The third-year QB had the longest run in the G-Day Game (23 yards) for the second-straight year.

RELATED: Brock Vandagriff shares emotions, G-Day mistakes Lawson Luckie: The freshman tight end had three catches for 48 yards, including a 22-yard grab. Luckie’s toughness is undeniable. Xavian Sorey: The athletic linebacker capped off a healthy spring session with a game-high seven tackles for the first-team defense, including five solo stops. Roderick Robinson: The freshman tailback shouldered a load for the second-team offense, carrying 11 times for 42 yards while also catching three passes for 24 yards. Arian Smith: Perhaps the fastest player in college football, Smith had a 6-yard TD catch and flashed his game-changing speed on a 2-yard TD sweep around the first-team defense. Damon Wilson: The freshman outside linebacker flashed with two sacks among his four tackles working with the second-team defense.

Joenel Aguero: The hard-hitting freshman had stops for both teams, including one of the best open-field tackles of the afternoon. Recruiting cap: What Georgia fans need to know about Joenel Aguero Christen Miller: Any time the head coach offers public praise, it’s a great sign. Miller had a sack and three stops in the G-Day Game. Stock even Oscar Delp: The sophomore has made progress with his blocking, but he had two uncharacteristic drops. Malaki Starks: Starks didn’t have any stops, but there was one notable attempt that saw tailback Sevaughn Clark stiff arm and run through him into the end zone. Rara Thomas: The talented receiver transfer from Mississippi State was limited to special teams play, assumedly because he is still ironing out wrinkles working in a new offense.

UGA News