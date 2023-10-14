NASHVILLE — Kirby Smart said he’s never had a bye week “that came at the wrong time,” but there’s no doubt his football team is banged up.

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs scored a 37-20 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday, but it was a win that could prove costly, depending on the status of All-American tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers, the leading receiver and go-to big-play weapon in Georgia’s past two national championship seasons, has an ankle injury.

Smart said X-rays taken on Saturday were negative, with MRI tests pending.

Bowers isn’t the only key player on the Bulldogs with an injury ailment that could bleed over into the Oct. 28 rivalry game with Florida.

Starting right tackle Xavier Truss and tailback Kendall Milton also left the game with injuries, while Ladd McConkey’s return from a back injury continues to be monitored closely.

Smart said X-rays were negative on Truss, who also left the game in the second quarter, and the senior walked out of the stadium on his own power.

Milton, who had five carries for 53 yards and a touchdown, was held out in the second half and had a wrap around his left leg.

“His MCL bothered him again,” Smart said after the game. “He took a hit on it earlier in the game before the fourth-down carry, and it tightened up at halftime on him.”

Milton, projected by many to be a breakout back, has been limited this season by hamstring issues and a sprained MCL.

McConkey, who nearly doubled his season production with four catches for 58 yards, played very few snaps in the second half.

“The deal with Ladd, he gets tight at halftime,” Smart said. “You know, he stiffens up and has to try to stay loose. A little bit of stamina because he doesn’t get to practice as much as the other guys. But I didn’t think anything happened to set him back.”

Smart said McConkey, who suffered a back injury in fall camp and missed the first four games, is still limited in practices.

“He doesn’t get to practice during the week, so we’re trying to find what that rhythm is,” Smart said. “Is it a mid-week one practice and then recover? How much does it set him back when he plays? We won’t know that until tomorrow.

“It’s just hard for the offensive coordinator to figure out how to use a guy if he’s not at practice.”

Smart said safety Dan Jackson didn’t play because of an illness, and noted redshirt freshman defensive lineman Christen Miller was injured against Vanderbilt but did not provide details.

Georgia football injury report

WR Ladd McConkey, back, probable

TE Brock Bowers, ankle, questionable

OT Xavier Truss, ankle, questionable

FS Dan Jackson, illness, questionable

RB Kendall Milton, knee, questionable

DT Christen Miller, unknown, questionable

OT Amarius Mims, ankle, out

RB Branson Robinson, knee, out

DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot, out

LB EJ Lightsey, shoulder, out

DT Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle, out

WR Cole Speer, undisclosed, out

RB Roderick Robinson, ankle out