090322 Atlanta.: Georgia running back Kendall Milton overcame a hamstring injury that forced him to miss time in fall camp and scored on an 18-yard catch and run during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia stock report: A Bull-(Dog) Market rally after 49-3 win over Oregon

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia football stock is soaring once more after the Bulldogs saw to it the Oregon Ducks left Atlanta tarred and feathered.

If you were going to devise a game plan to beat Georgia, it would probably look a lot like this:

• Outrush the Bulldogs

• Take away the best UGA receiver

• Prevent Georgia from sacking your QB

• Prevent explosive plays of 40 yards plus

The Ducks did all of those things, but the Bulldogs were so on-point, it didn’t matter.

Kirby Smart and his staff will find plenty of things to “fix,” to be sure, but that was as good of a season-opening win over a Top 25 team and you will see.

Stock Soaring

Stetson Bennett: Georgia’s defense carried the team to a national title this season, but this version of Bennett looks capable of leading the way with the offense. Bennett’s 25-of-31, 368-yard, 2 TD performance impressed, as it was filled with good decision-making and a few strong throws Dan Lanning challenged him to make.

Todd Monken: It was telling that Carson Beck came in and the offense didn’t miss a beat as Monken’s game plan and play calling was dialed in from the get-go.

Malaki Starks: First-round safety Lewis Cine left some of the biggest shoes to fill, but this true freshman was outstanding in his debut with his soaring interception and team-leading 8 tackles.

Kenny McIntosh: McIntosh’s debut as the starter featured him as the centerpiece of the game plan as his 9 catches for 117 yards would indicate. McIntosh also had 5 carries for 18 yards and a TD.

Ladd McConkey: When it wasn’t McIntosh leaving Ducks in his tracks, McConkey was showing his open-field quicks to the tune of 5 catches for 73 yards and a TD along with 2 carries for 16 yards and a TD.

Christopher Smith: Smith is making a habit out of making big plays in big games, and his interception and 22-yard return came with the game still in the balance. Smith also had 6 stops.

Stock Up

Carson Beck: Beck looked sharp in relief completing 5 of 6 passes for 71 yards with a TD, which could go a long way in his quest to hold the No. 2 job and assure coaches he will be ready if needed.

Kendall Milton: Milton had a nice 18-yard TD catch and was productive with 8 carries for 50 yards and a TD against an Oregon gameplay that was determined to clog the run.

Kamari Lassiter: Lassiter showed his coverage skills and physicality, to the extent he was whistled for body-slamming a Duck.

Darnell Washington: Washington had just 2 catches for 33 yards, but his SportsCenter highlight of running over an Oregon player and leaping over another was a good opening week advertisement for UGA football.

Stock Even

Brock Bowers: Bowers had only 2 catches for 38 yards despite being targeted 4 times, a byproduct of the added attention Oregon paid him.

Brett Thorson: The freshman caught a break not having to punt until the fourth quarter, and he responded with a 53-yard boot.

Jack Podlesny: The Georgia kicker went 7-of-7 on extra points but is still awaiting his first field goal attempt.

Kearis Jackson: Jackson’s 36-yard kick return impressed, and he also put in a workmanlike 3-catch, 45-yard receiving performance.

