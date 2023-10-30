ATHENS — Georgia played its most complete game of the season against Florida, unquestionably bringing some emotion to the annual “Cocktail Party” against the Gators.

Florida punched out an opening drive touchdown, and then the Bulldogs punched back — repeatedly — scoring 36 unanswered points in the 43-20 win over an unranked Gators team.

Fact is, Georgia is still looking to build a resume that includes a win over a team that’s currently ranked, as then-No. 20 Kentucky has since dropped out.

Missouri, 7-1 and No. 14, offers just such a chance in the 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday in Sanford Stadium.

Coach Kirby Smart and his players have moved well past the win over Florida, even as fans understandably will enjoy bragging rights in the border-state rivalry for another year.

Georgia needs the momentum — more so than the memory — to carry over into this week’s game so the Bulldogs can match the intensity.

Here’s a look at how players’ stock is flowing entering the Missouri game week:

Stock soaring

Ladd McConkey picked a great time for his career-high 6 catches for 135 yards , helping fill the void left by All-American Brock Bowers. McConkey turned the 100th catch of his career into a 41-yard TD, the first of five scored by UGA in the win over Florida.

Jalon Walker made the most of his 11 snaps, registering one of the team’s four sacks and grading out higher than any other defensive player.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson put in the work between the tackles, plugging gaps and recording a sack, a pass break-up and a QB hurry.

Javon Bullard told everyone he was back physically, and then he backed it up with a team-high seven tackles from his safety position.

Smael Mondon is Mr Reliable, and no play was bigger than when he corralled future NFL back Trevor Etienne one-on-one in the backfield and made the momentum-changing fourth-down stop.

Stock up

Carson Beck delivered another 300-yard plus passing performance and made the right checks and calls at the line. Beck missed on a couple throws, but he didn’t make the sort of costly mistakes Smart has taken note of before.

Daijun Edwards continues to churn out yards and make the most of the holes afforded him by the offensive line, running for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.

Oscar Delp made a one-handed catch that brought back memories of Bowers, finishing the game with two catches for 31 yards and more than adequate blocking.

Dillon Bell adds value to the offense and is building value for himself when he lines up in the backfield, and in this game he had two carries for 13 yards and two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Stock even

Opening Drive Defense: The Bulldogs have given up opening drive touchdowns in three of their five SEC games: South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Florida. This is an area that players and head coach have discussed.