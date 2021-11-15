Georgia stock report: Bulldogs had young stars emerge in 41-17 win at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart is among those who believe players are either getting better or worse, and there’s only one acceptable direction in his program. The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 SEC) have been bought in throughout the offseason, and the results have been reflected throughout an undefeated run through the league portion of the schedule. UGA shrugged off a slow start on Saturday afternoon in Tennessee to beat the Vols 41-17.

Here’s a look at select Georgia players whose stock is soaring, going up and staying even on the heels of the win over Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Stock Soaring Channing Tindall: The Bulldogs’ senior inside linebacker is coming to fruition, and Saturday was his time to record 3 sacks in one outing. Tindall’s run pursuit has been noted all season, but his pass-rush ability surfaced on Rocky Top. James Cook: The offensive MVP, this senior running back put together a dynamic outing, matching his career-high with 104 yards rushing and helping Georgia stay in the game early with his 39-yard TD run. Cook also had 3 catches for 43 yards including a slick 23-yard TD catch.

Nakobe Dean: Dean came up with at least two huge third-down stops with a PBU and a TFL. The “commander in chief” of defense as Kirby Smart calls him had a team-high 11 tackles. Adonai Mitchell: The freshman was due for a breakout game and his 5 catches for 65 yards, and he made a diving catch to help convert a third down on a miss-thrown pass. Stock Up Kenny McIntosh: The junior back looked better with each carry, finishing with 46 yards and a touchdown on his 7 carries. McIntosh also had a screen pass he took for 4 yards.