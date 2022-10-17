Dawgnation Logo
Vanderbilt
0
Final
55
(1) Georgia
Kenny McIntosh-Georgia football-UGA football
Georgia senior tailback Kenny McIntosh scores one of his two touchdowns against Vanderbilt on October 15, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

Georgia stock report: Bulldogs ring the bell 55 times, skill players on upswing

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia football rang the bell 55 times on Saturday, doing what the No. 1 team in the nation should do against the worst defense in the Power 5 ranks.

“That was an outmanned team,” Smart said of Vanderbilt after the Bulldogs disposed of the Commodores 55-0 at Sanford Stadium. “We were better than they were.”

RELATED: Strolling through the unbeaten teams, how Georgia win measured up

Smart kept the hammer down on Vanderbilt, the program that cost his 2020 seniors an opportunity to set the school record for most wins by a class when the Commodores canceled twice amid covid conditions.

It’s likely Georgia’s decision to allow quarterback Carson Beck to throw the football in the fourth quarter had more to do with the need for Beck to have game reps under his belt should anything happen to starter Stetson Bennett.

Smart and his staff substituted so liberally that walk-on running back Cash Jones scored a touchdown on a handoff from third-team quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

“Anytime you get a shutout, and any time you get that many yards, it’s a positive,” said Smart, whose team outgained Vanderbilt 579-150.

“And, we got to play a lot of players.”

Here’s a look at the Georgia football stock report from the Vanderbilt game:

Stock Soaring

Kirby Smart: It’s surprising Smart isn’t being celebrated more by analysts after leading Georgia to the No. 1 ranking this season after losing 15 players to the NFL draft and 13 in the portal.

RELATED: How Kirby Smart ordered up blowout win

Darnell Washington: Big Zero can just take over with the ball in his hands, his 4 catches for 78 yards bringing fans to their feet as he ran over and dragged would-be tacklers. A star in the making,

Kenny McIntosh: McIntosh sparked the Bulldogs by scoring the first two touchdowns of the game, the first with a nifty cutback move on an 11-yard TD reception before his 7-yard scoring run.

Jack Podlesny: It was great to see Podlesny get honored as a game captain, a tribute to his amazing consistency (12 of 15 field goals, 28 for 28 on PAT kicks).

Stock Up

Stetson Bennett was on the mark throughout the game, picking apart Vanderbilt coverage to the tune of 24-of-30 passing for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bennett got enough time to set his feet and showed his improved skills.

RELATED: How Stetson Bennett got back on track, and what he said about his shoulder pain

Carson Beck: Beck entered the game in the fourth quarter and played like a seasoned veteran, completing his first seven throws before a perfect throw was dropped.

Arik Gilbert: Georgia fans were thrilled to see Gilbert earn playing time for the first time in weeks and make the most of it with his first two catches as a Bulldog, including a 4-yard TD grab. Gilbert could provide a spark for the stretch run.

Ladd McConkey: McConkey was back to making electrifying cuts and extreme cutback moves with three punt returns for 30 yards and four catches for 49 yards before exiting with a lightly sprained ankle.

Dillon Bell: The freshman had a team-high 5 catches for 54 yards and a TD, and he might have had another one had he not been ruled down.

Dominick Blaylock: The junior receiver got his first TD catch of the season, finishing with 2 catches for 35 yards.

Stock Even

Brock Bowers: Tough crowd, right? Well if Bowers plays at an All-American level, “stock even” isn’t such a bad thing. In this case it’s reflective of Bowers only getting 15 yards receiving on four catches.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson: JDJ, like Bowers, is in that elite class where he has performed so well each week it becomes harder to impress! Dumas-Johnson had 4 tackles, one less than team leader Chris “Solider” Smith.

Kelee Ringo: If Ringo was going to drop a Pick-6, better it be in this game than the national title game, when he etched his place in history forever with the game-sealing pick in the win over Alabama.

NextGeorgia football stock up, but Kirby Smart demanding corrections
