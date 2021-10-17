AP Poll Top 25 week 8 rankings: No. 1 Georgia football gets off week to prep for unranked Florida

For the first time since Georgia took on Vanderbilt on Sept. 25, the Bulldogs will play an unranked team the next time they see the field. Georgia will hold the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll coming off a commanding 30-13 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats. Florida meanwhile, fell out of the rankings for the first time all season after a 49-42 loss to LSU. Kirby Smart was pleased with how his team played against a physical Kentucky team, one that beat Florida earlier in the season.

“It’s pride in performance and the standard of excellence that we want,” Smart said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s offense or defense or special teams. If you go out there you compete at your highest level to be the best in the country. And that doesn’t change. When you play like that it kind of makes it where your focus is on getting better, not on stats and where you land. “Our kids, offense, defense and special teams, played really hard.” Georgia also came in at No. 1 in this week’s Coaches Poll as well. The Bulldogs also had every first-place vote as well.