Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 7: Georgia moves into top spot after loss to Alabama

For the first time since 2008, Georgia is officially ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs continued to chug along on Saturday, winning again against a ranked opponent for the third time all year in a 34-10 win over Auburn. Georgia’s defense continued to dominate on Saturday as it has all season, while the offense made a number of explosive plays, even with limited personnel. “Two of our DNA trademark is composure and toughness, and never has that been more evident today,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The men in our locker room never doubted or question themselves. Guys, this was a really physical game. We’ve now had two very physical games back to back.”

The other reason Georgia moved up is that Alabama went on the road and lost to a previously unranked Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide fell behind early, only to take a 38-31 lead in the fourth quarter. Behind quarterback Zach Calzada, the Aggies rallied and knocked Alabama from the top spot and the ranks of the unbeaten. It is Alabama’s first loss since the 2019 season. Behind Georgia, the new top 5 is Iowa at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3, Oklahoma at No. 4 and Alabama at No. 5. The Bulldogs will take on another ranked team this coming Saturday, as they welcome No. 11 Kentucky into Sanford Stadium. The Wildcats are 6-0 on the season and are coming off back-to-back wins over LSU and Florida. Georgia though has not yet lost to Kentucky since Smart became the head coach at Georgia.