Arkansas win, Clemson loss show why Georgia football must continue to play to its ‘standard’

Few would’ve predicted at the begining of the season that Arkansas would be a better team than Clemson. But through four weeks of college football, that is where things are. The Razorbacks are 4-0 after their 20-10 win over No. 7 Texas A&M. Arkansas’ week 5 game against Georgia looks a lot more appetizing than a 12 p.m. kickoff would indicate.

Meanwhile, the opening week win over Clemson continues to look less impressive. The Tigers have now lost twice this season after falling to NC State in overtime. Dabo Swinney’s team has looked nothing like the College Football Playoff participant team they’ve been for the last six seasons. Some will wonder what all these results mean for Georgia’s playoff chances and hope. The reality is very little, so long as Georgia continues to play to the standard the Bulldogs have established. “If you play well, you won’t really worry about that, right,” Smart said. “I think the biggest emphasis for us has been this trajectory we want to be on.”

Through four games, Georgia has certainly looked like one of the best teams in the country. The defense has given up just 16 points through 4 games, suffocating Clemson, UAB, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. With JT Daniels under center, the offense looks potent. The Bulldogs racked up 35 first-quarter points against an overmatched Vanderbilt team on Saturday. Daniels completed 9 of his 10 pass attempts for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns. The lone incompletion came via a Justin Robinson drop. Obviously, Vanderbilt is not on the same level as this Georgia team. But for the Bulldogs to come out and so thoroughly dominate Vanderbilt from the jump is exactly what great teams do.