Kirby Smart goes on rant, challenges Georgia fans ahead of Arkansas clash

“I want to issue a challenge and I want it to be heard right now,” Smart said. “We’ve got a huge game next week, at 12 o’clock, in Athens, Georgia. Everybody wants our team to be elite and I want our team to be elite and we’ve thrown that word around. So when we talk about our fan base, talk about our fan base being elite, we want to be there early and show up better than we ever have.”

Georgia had a 12 p.m. kickoff this week. It came fast against a woeful Vanderbilt team, one the Bulldogs beat 62-0. Georgia was up 35-0 after the first quarter and starting quarterback JT Daniels didn’t see the field over the final three quarters.

As Smart’s tone suggests, next week will be much tougher for the Bulldogs. Georgia will welcome the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks to Sanford Stadium. It will also be a 12 p.m. kickoff once again.

The last time Georgia hosted an SEC team with that start time, the Bulldogs lost as a three-touchdown favorite against South Carolina. This Arkansas team, led by former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman, will be a much tougher foe.

That’s why Smart wants even more from the passionate Georgia fan base.

“We want to be loud, louder than we ever have,” Smart said. “We want to be super intense because the players are going to be intense. We need the fans to be intense. The toughness we’re going to show, we need our fans to show.”