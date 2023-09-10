Georgia knows its schedule is going to get more difficult. The Bulldogs have cruised to back-to-back wins to start the season. But those foes have been UT-Martin and Ball State, the latter of which the Bulldogs beat 45-3.

The Bulldogs still sit at No. 1 in AP Poll Top 25 rankings heading into Week 3. Behind Georgia is Michigan at No. 2, Florida State is at No. 3. Texas and USC round things out, with the former moving up following its 34-24 win over Alabama. Georgia is also at No. 1 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 10 after previously being No. 3. The home non-conference loss was the first for Nick Saban at Alabama since 2007, when the Crimson Tide lost to Louisiana-Monroe.

As for Georgia, it will enter SEC play this weekend against the rival South Carolina Gamecocks. This will be the first Power 5 foe that Georgia faces this season.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 on the season, having lost to North Carolina and beaten Furman. South Carolina is the last team to have beaten Georgia at home.

And Kirby Smart knows that in a rivalry game, anything can happen.

“I’m looking forward to the rivalry. I think it’s a great game,” Smart said. “It’s one of the big ones for us every year because it’s a state that’s so close to us geographically. But as far as the scheduling, it’s the last thing on my mind. I know you guys make a big deal about it, and the passion of the fans. But for me, I’m more worried about who we play next.”

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck made a similar point. Saturday will be a significant game for him. Against Ball State, Beck completed 23 of his 30 pass attempts for 283 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was also intercepted.

“SEC games are different. There’s a different level,” Beck said. “They’re going to give us their all. We’re at home, it’s going to be hot, it’s going tp be physical and it’s what we pride ourselves on. We just have to go out there and try to be physical.”

While the SEC has suffered some defeats in non-conference play, Georgia did see future foe Ole Miss pick up a win over previously ranked Tulane. The Rebels are now No. 17. Georgia will also visit No. 11 Tennessee later this season.

Georgia’s game against South Carolina is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. CBS will broadcast the contest.

Below you can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3