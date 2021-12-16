3 signing day observations: Kirby’s QB connection, DB stew, coaches cry ‘chaos’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was effusive in his praise of the 2022 early signing class on Wednesday, with Georgia hitting several areas of need with a spring signing period and healthy NCAA transfer portal left to work with. The name of the game in college football is roster management, and Smart has proven to have the ability to change with the game as needed. That’s why when Smart essentially shrugged when asked about the “mess” college football finds itself in with two signing periods that overlap with when underclassmen can declare for the NFL draft in addition to the complication of the NCAA granting immediate eligibility out of the transfer portal.

“A mess would probably be your words, it’s the world I live in,” Smart said at his press conference on Wednesday. “It’s not a mess to me … you better learn to deal with it and be on top of it. We’re all dealing with the same mess, so who handles it better is everything. “I focus on how we can do it better and not how messy it is.” No doubt, Smart puts more pressure on himself — and his staff — than anyone in the outside world, and this class was pivotal.

This was supposed to be the year Georgia passed up Alabama on the field. The Tide lost six first-round NFL draft picks and UGA entered the season with a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite at quarterback and a handful of seniors who opted to return to win a title, including Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis. The Bulldogs might still win the national title — they open the CFP with No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 — but for now, their No. 3 ranking matches their current recruiting ranking.

National signing days remain one of the most popular and beloved aspects of college football, even as the NCAA transfer portal mitigates its degree of importance to an extent. It’s one thing to sign a marquee quarterback each year, but quite another to keep more than two or three on a roster. Still, fans can and do zero in on the prospects that choose their school and dream of what they one day might be, to this point, unbeaten in their dreams. Georgia has more than its share of great prospects in the 2022 early signing class, the majority of whom likely will work out for the Bulldogs. Here are three takeaways from Georgia’s 2022 early signing day 1. Gunner Stockton The Rabun County Rifleman is good, real good, in a high school legend kind of way after breaking Trevor Lawrence’s state record for career passing touchdowns (161) and bypassing Deshaun Watson’s record for most career touchdowns rushing and passing.