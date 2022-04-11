College football offeason a whole new deal, Amarius Mims latest reminder at Georgia

The joys of spring football have grown into a tangled web of uncertainties with staff and player turnover. Once cherished as an opportunity to see young players bloom, the offseason has turned into a free agency frenzy. Most recently, Georgia sophomore lineman Amarius Mims entered the transfer portal on Sunday after missing the Bulldogs’ Thursday practice and Saturday scrimmage.

RELATED: Amarius Mims’ transfer portal action becomes a reality It was a transaction that was anticipated for weeks, but it still hits hard when one considers Mims’ NFL talent and the concept Georgia wasn’t able to keep one of its in-state 5-stars “home.” The Bulldogs’ reigning national championship program has become a poster child for the complexity of this new free agent season brought on by NIL and one-time transfer legislation. Turbulent offseason

It’s Mims in the spotlight now, but this new, offseason trend actually started for Georgia less than 12 hours after the Bulldogs won the CFP title game. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, one of the more unlikely stories of the modern era, told a live national television audience on Good Morning America he wasn’t sure where he would play football in 2022 after living out his dream at Georgia. “We will see if I can trust the decisions made by the staff,” Bennett said, “and we will see where I’m going to play.”

Bennett explained what took place in “closed-door” meetings with Smart that led to his return. RELATED: Life at the top easier for Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s unquestioned No. 1 QB “I wanted to hear what coach Smart had to do,” Bennett said. “It was time for me to be a little selfish while I was making that decision.” Bennett’s mindset is no different than most any other current football player. Smart identified the trend four years ago, breaking it down at the 2018 SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla. Kirby called it “It’s a me-now society,” Smart said, discussing the onset of quarterback transfer issues before entering a 2018 QB saga with Jake Fromm and Justin Fields.

“They want the self-gratification, they want to know they are going to be able to play.” RELATED: How Trevor Lawrence affected Justin Fields’ decision to leave Georgia Scholarships are more of a year-to-year proposition than ever, and quarterback remains the most volatile of positions. Consider, there were at least 17 QB transfers in place for 2022 before JT Daniels entered the portal on Jan. 19. RELATED: Looking back at how different UGA offense looked with JT Daniels last spring It wasn’t a coincidence former UGA receiver Jermaine Burton, now at Alabama, entered the portal the same day as Daniels.