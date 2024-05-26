Georgia made it a point to add players around quarterback Carson Beck on the offensive side of the ball this season. Of the eight transfers Georgia brought in this offseason, six came on the offensive side of the ball.

While Georgia hasn’t been the most active team in the transfer portal in the past — Georgia had added just six transfers over the previous three offseasons — it was clear it had a vision in mind with its transfer plans.

Running back Trevor Etienne is expected to be Georgia’s leading ball carrier. He arrives after two productive seasons at Florida, where he ran for over 700 yards in each of his two seasons in Gainesville, Fla.

“Etienne, a top-ranked running back in the winter portal, was a very productive back the past two years running behind an average offensive line at Florida,” ESPN’s Billy Tucker wrote of Etienne. “He is a versatile, every-down back who could open up coordinator Mike Bobo’s offense.”

Georgia saw Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards depart for the NFL, leaving plenty of carries available. Georgia will likely lean on sophomore Roderick Robinson to spell Etienne.

The Bulldogs brought in three wide receivers this offseason, with Miami transfer Colbie Young making the biggest impact this spring. He caught 3 passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s spring game.

At 6-foot-3, he’s Georgia’s biggest receiver and gives Beck an obvious red zone weapon.

“He has integrated himself into that group really well,” Smart said of Young. “He’s not the alpha leader, he’s a quiet kid. What impresses me about him is he’s showing up on special teams. I’m like, when you show up on special teams and you show a commitment to blocking and holding people up, he’s been a really good special teams player. We sold him that if you came here, you had to buy into those values. It’s made him tougher, more physical. He’s a big body, he’s a tough matchup for all teams. I’m pleased with where he is.”

Of the eight transfers, six were with the team in spring practice. The last two were Pax-12 transfers Jaden Rashada and Benjamin Yurosek. Rashada arrived from Arizona State, while Yurosek graduated from Stanford.

Rashada is expected to compete for Georgia’s backup quarterback role. Yurosek though is seen as a potential Brock Bowers replacement.

“We expect Yurosek to contribute at tight end this fall and compete with Oscar Delp to fill Brock Bowers’ huge production void,” Tucker wrote. “Yurosek’s production has dipped the past few seasons, but full health coupled with a strong quarterback could lead to impact play.”

Yurosek won’t only be competing with Delp, as sophomore Lawson Luckie will look to push for playing time.

In addition to a strong transfer class, Georgia signed the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2024 cycle. Most of the top players though in the class are on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia opens the 2024 season against Clemson, a program that did not bring in any transfers. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET start on ABC.