He completed 26 of his 35 pass attempts for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns. Crucially, he didn’t have any interceptions in those pass attempts. That will be something Beck needs to continue to do if he is to maintain the starting quarterback job.

Smart came to his decision earlier in the week and communicated it to Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. Smart was once again impressed with how the two backups played in the scrimmage, making it a point to praise the pair anytime Beck’s name was mentioned.

Smart did emphasize Beck’s expertise of the offense. Georgia will have a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Mike Bobo this year, but much of the offensive system will remain the same from when Todd Monken was the team’s offensive coordinator.

“There’ll be little nuances that change of how we do things and a lot of what’s our identity going to be offensively,” Bobo said earlier in August. “You might see some changes if our identity changes of who we are offensively. We don’t have a guy that can possibly extend plays as well.”

Beck isn’t expected to be the runner that Bennett was for Georgia, with that both being a strength of Vandagriff and Stockton. Smart hasn’t yet decided on which of those two will be the back-up quarterback, as Georgia still has around eight more practices until the Bulldogs open against UT-Martin on Sept. 2. Both players are likely to see action in that game, but whether that comes when the game is still competitive has not yet been decided.