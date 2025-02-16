ATHENS — Georgia made six additions to its roster via the transfer portal this offseason.

Offensively, the Bulldogs added USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch, Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas and Vanderbilt running back Micah Bell. On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia brought in safeties Zion Branch of USC, Jaden Harris of Miami and Adrian Maddox of UAB.

Of those newcomers, Zachariah Branch is the splashiest. He was a former 5-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle and was named the best return specialist for the 2023 season.

His elite physical gifts are part of the reason ESPN expects Branch to be a “difference-maker” after coming to the program via the transfer portal.

“Branch is as dynamic as it gets with his elite speed and game-changing ability as a receiver and kick returner,” ESPN’s Max Olsen said. “Branch had an All-America caliber debut season with the Trojans but an up-and-down sophomore campaign, turning 78 targets into 47 catches, 503 yards and one score. Branch and Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas will have an opportunity to play high-impact roles alongside Dillon Bell in the Bulldogs' passing attack.”

It’s no surprise that Georgia targeted the wide receiver room as an area of need. The Bulldogs led the Power 4 in drops last season, with Olsen crediting the room with 28. Georgia also saw its top two wide receivers move on to the NFL in Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett.

Branch is far from the first wide receiver that Georgia has brought in via the transfer portal, as this year marks the third consecutive season that Georgia has added at least two transfer wide receivers. The Bulldogs added Colbie Young, London Humphreys and Michael Jackson III last offseason.

Young and Humphreys are both expected to return for Georgia in 2025. The Bulldogs also signed five wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class, led by 5-star prospect Talyn Taylor.

Bell figures to take on a larger role for Georgia in 2025. He vowed after the team’s loss to Notre Dame that the drops issue would be fixed next season.

“It’ll be fixed, you know. We got a brand-new season coming up,” Bell said. “It’s going to get fixed. Drops happen, you know. They don’t know what nobody’s going through. I don’t think there’s anybody going through, so I can’t really care less. But if I just said to somebody, Gunner, the drops are going to get fixed for sure. I had, like, five drops this year. Five too many, but, hey, it happens, you know. I can’t control all players’ drops passing.”

Bell figures to be the veteran leader in the receiver room, as he bypassed the NFL to return for his senior season.

Branch’s speed should help him stretch the field for Georgia and occupy a role similar to that of Smith in the offense. He led Georgia with 817 yards last season.

Georgia will also be breaking in a new quarterback in 2025, with Carson Beck now at Miami. Gunner Stockton is the favorite to win the job, with Ryan Puglisi competing against him. Beck was named Miami’s top transfer addition.

The Bulldogs have not yet announced when spring practice starts but it is traditionally during mid-March. Branch is already on campus and will have to hit the ground running in the event he is to live up to the hype.