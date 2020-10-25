Athens loves Creature Comforts, and the popular craft brewery loves the city back

Athens, Ga. is known for a few things. It’s a town with an unparalleled love for college football,

and it’s also a place where friends love to get together, hang out and possibly enjoy a tasty

beverage.

Perhaps no one embodies that spirit better than the people behind Creature Comforts Brewing

Company — a craft brewery based in The Classic City.

DawgNation recently caught up with Creature Comforts CEO Chris Herron to discuss the beer

scene in Athens, how Creature Comforts is working to influence it and how Creature Comforts

plans to soon provide a taste of Athens to beer drinkers across the country.

One of the beers for which Creature Comforts is becoming famous is Classic City Lager — a

lighter beer than might typically be favored by IPA-loving craft brew fans — yet Herron says

there’s a lot to appreciate in a well-made lager.

In fact, Herron says Classic City Lager reminds him of the city for which it’s named.

“What’s cool about making a lager is that they are one of the hardest styles of beer to make,”

Herron said. “It takes attention to detail and focus. There’s an incredible appreciation for making

something seem simple that’s not, and I think Athens is similar. It’s a rather complex city with a

lot of nuance and character, but to many people visiting on a game day, it likely looks much

simpler.”

Classic City Lager is known as a beer that’s easy to drink, and it’s easy to imagine it pairing well

with a fun conversation among good friends — either with folks gathered around the backyard or

maybe at Creature Comfort’s downtown tap room, the site of a former tire store.

“Our purpose as a brewery is to foster human connection,” Herron said. “The idea that you can

come in and meet the brewer. You can talk to the person who helped put that beer in the glass.

That’s a unique experience. I think that’s something that’s really helped separate craft beer from

other types of beer.”

The notion that craft beer can succeed in bringing people closer together, and the idea that craft

breweries have elevated the experience of beer drinking is a theme about which Herron is

passionate.

“The best thing for me is when you meet someone who says, ‘I don’t like IPAs,’ and then they

try Tropicalia, and they love it,” Herron said. “Beer can be so many incredible things. We look at

it as a fun challenge to help people navigate the world of beer and show them that their

perception of beer isn’t as broad as it could be. That’s a really fun part of the job.”

Herron and his team at Creature Comforts are serious about more than just beer. Their affection

for Athens means they want to contribute beyond the social scene.

“We absolutely believe that good companies are good neighbors,” Herron said. “One of the

things we hope people say is that they are glad Creature Comforts is here. We consider ourselves

a purpose-driven business, and that purpose is driven beyond profits.

“We want to be both a growing company, but also a great company by looking around us and

seeing how we can make a difference.”

Herron says that intention led Creature Comforts to pursue one of Athens’ most significant

problems.

“Athens has a very high poverty rate, which was one of the things that lead us to creating our Get

Comfortable program and fund,” Herron said. “Now there are 60-plus businesses in Athens that

have said they also have a heart for our community and pour money into that fund.”

Creature Comforts has also been a friend to Athens’ vibrant art scene through a program called

Get Artistic.

“We believe thriving communities have thriving arts communities,” Herron said. “If we can help

create a thriving arts community, we can help inspire place attachment. This means that the more

people are attached to their environment, the more involved they get in solving the problems.”

Being an ally to those in the Athens community is at the heart of what Creature Comforts does,

and soon, the craft brewery will expand to Los Angeles.

“Similar to how we felt like Athens found us, we feel like the same thing happened with Los

Angeles,” Herron said. “We were doing brewing collaborations with a number of breweries, and

we found ourselves in LA a lot. And then our product ended up in this little movie called

Avengers Endgame.

“Joe Russo, the director, and his staff had taken a liking to Tropicalia,” Herron said. “There was

this wonderful opportunity to put the beer into the movie, which they did. Then, Joe knew of a

location in LA near their studio, and said, ‘Hey, I know you guys are looking at other markets.

We are aware of this spot that we think will be incredible for a brewery.’”

“It just has felt right,” Herron said. “It’s definitely daunting. Trying to build a brewery on the

other coast is going to be new. Trying to build a brand here in Athens, we were essentially the

second major brewery in the market at the time. There, we’ll be like the 800th brewery, so it will

be very different in that way, but we love a challenge.”

Of course, the move to Los Angeles won’t change one of the things beer drinkers love most

about Creature Comforts — which is the pride the brewery takes in its Athens roots. It will

remain a fixture in The Classic City, and a popular choice for tailgate parties and any other place

Georgia Bulldogs fans congregate.

“Beer and football. What a natural thing to go together,” Herron said.

The people of Athens would happily agree.