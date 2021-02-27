Fantasy football evaluators are high on UGA’s Kendall Milton

Many Georgia fans instantly fell in love with Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton after it took nearly eight defenders to bring him down during a spectacular run in last year’s Tennessee game (see highlight below).

The rising sophomore is also rapidly gaining popularity in fantasy football circles as a future NFL prospect.

If you’ve ever played fantasy football, you know the majority of competitors participate in fantasy leagues by selecting players from current NFL rosters shortly before the season begins.

However, there’s also special niche called “Devy” in which managers pride themselves in identifying and drafting potential NFL starters a few years away from when they are eligible to enter the actual draft.

One of the most popular fantasy football websites, Fantasy Pros, recently released its latest Devy rankings, and Milton was ranked No. 23 overall for offensive skill players out of the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes combined.

There were two other UGA players rated ahead of Milton – at No. 9 was George Pickens, who is generally considered one of the top three receiver prospects across the board for next year’s draft.

At No. 21 was quarterback JT Daniels, who is among the second tier of quarterback prospects. The top group of quarterbacks has North Carolina’s Sam Howell (2022), Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (2022), Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei (2023) and Alabama’s Bryce Young (2023).

Other UGA players of note are running back Zamir White at No. 39, receiver Jermaine Burton at No. 45, and quarterback Brock Vandagriff at No. 64.

Back to Milton: You have to follow Georgia football really closely to know about the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder from Fresno, Calif. Last year as a freshman, Milton only saw limited action in a crowded backfield, and he was also sidelined by a knee injury. But Milton made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 193 yards on 35 carries, including 44 yards on six carries against eventual national champion Alabama.

Milton is arguably Georgia’s most talented running back, even with veterans White and James Cook returning for another season with the Bulldogs. He is known for his explosiveness and for being a tough runner, especially after making initial contact with defenders. Coach Kirby Smart singled out Milton for his excellent field vision.

And while you can sometimes take mock drafts and future rankings with a grain salt, it’s always nice to know others outside of DawgNation are fully aware of Milton’s all-star potential.