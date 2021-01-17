Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren set to be Indiana defensive coordinator

Turns out Georgia will have to make some staff changes after all, as DawgNation can confirm Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren is expected to become Indiana’s next defensive coordinator.

Warren has spent the previous two seasons as Georgia’s defensive backs coach, as he replaced Mel Tucker. On Friday, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning announced that he would be staying with Georgia, despite overtures from Texas.

Prior to his time at Georgia, Warren coached at a number of schools, including North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida. At Georgia, Warren played a key role in developing JR Reed, Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell.

Warren will replace Kane Wommack at Indiana, who left to become the head coach at South Alabama.

Whoever ends up replacing Warren, they will have a significant task ahead of them. The Bulldogs must replace Stokes, Campbell, DJ Daniel, Richard LeCounte, Mark Webb and Tyrique Stevenson as well. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Two early names to watch for the opening are Will Muschamp and Nick Williams. The former was mentioned as a replacement for Lanning and Muschamp has a number of ties to the Georgia program, whether it be his relationship with Kirby Smart or the fact that his son is a walk-on quarterback on the team.

Williams is currently a defensive graduate assistant with the Bulldogs and is well-regarded as a recruiter. He also played for Georgia during his collegiate career. Like Smart, he is also a Bainbridge, Ga., native.

e new position coach would also have to form a quick bond with top 2021 target Terrion Arnold. The 4-star defensive back is Georgia’s last remaining major target in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Alabama and Florida are his other finalists.

It should be noted though that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart takes a very hands-on approach with the defensive backs in practice. Smart himself was a former defensive back at Georgia when he was a player in Athens.

Smart has also played a big role in the recruitment of Arnold as well.

“Kirby is like 30 minutes away from where I am from,” Arnold recently told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. “He can relate to me in a lot of different things. He still has his youth to him. He’s more hands-on and he’s more energetic and things like that.”

