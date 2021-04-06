Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,413 (April 6, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why a popular internet meme potentially provides a warning to UGA about the importance of offensive line play.

Georgia football podcast: A popular internet meme provides a possible warning for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans have been fixated this spring with a couple significant issues — namely, the injuries to wide receivers and the unanswered questions related to the Bulldogs’ inexperienced secondary.

However, those concerns, as important as they might be, perhaps have also distracted from another crucial topic: UGA has a couple starting spots along the offensive line that remain unsettled.

I’ll explain on today’s show why a recent meme that’s been frequently shared among Cincinnati Bengals fans provides what could be a reminder to UGA fans about the importance of offensive line play.

10-minute mark: Former UGA outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari joins the show to preview the upcoming NFL draft and discuss which Bulldogs players he thinks could step up in his absence this season.

20-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a scary incident for a former UGA recruiting target and a Tennessee linebacker who has been indefinitely suspended after being accused of animal cruelty.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on where Ojulari could be drafted

A recap of the latest UGA spring practice news

And a discussion about whether Baylor’s national championship should give hope to UGA basketball fans

End of show: I remind listeners to submit their entries to be considered for a Golden Shoe and I update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

