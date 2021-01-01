Former Dawgs great says UGA will be focused and ready to impress vs. Cincinnati

Georgia Football fans can settle in each week for DawgNation Happy Hour — a weekly broadcast poured by Classic City Lager dedicated to having fun, previewing the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent and discussing all the latest UGA football news. Join host Brandon Adams and former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb each Thursday at 4:00 pm on the DawgNation video channels — including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. This weeks edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour focuses on what to expect when Georgia takes on eighth-ranked American Athletic Concfernce champion Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl Friday afternoon.

DawgNation Happy Hour: Former Georgia great says UGA will be focused and ready to impress vs. Cincinnati

The final edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour for the 2020 season previews the Bulldogs’ Peach Bowl matchup vs. Cincinnati.

Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb discusses what it’s like in a typical year to play in a bowl game, and how the feelings will be different this season in the midst of a global pandemic.

The topic of black jerseys also comes up on the show, and the excitement that usually follows from UGA fans when it’s announced that the Bulldogs will be wearing them. Friday’s game against the Bearcats expects to be no different.

A sad topic is also addressed after news this week that the father of UGA running back James Cook died. Stinchcomb expresses some well wishes to Cook and his family on the show.

There’s also a followup to a discussion from Stinchomb’s appearance on DawgNation Daily from Monday when the topic of opt outs was examined — both at UGA and the larger trend around the rest of college football.

The show concludes with some predictions for the two College Football Playoff semifinal games on tap for Friday evening between Alabama and Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl — played this year in Texas — and the Sugar Bowl between Clemson and Notre Dame.

For more on what Stinchcomb had to say about the Peach Bowl, check out the latest edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour, linked above.