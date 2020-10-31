Georgia football fans can follow the latest gambling and point spread trends for UGA games and the other top SEC and national games each week on Go With The Flow — presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams and the entire DawgNation team will make their picks for the week’s top games and Dari Payrow, from RS Andrews, will tell them when they’re wrong. Join the fun on the DawgNation video channels and play along by making your own picks each week. This week’s edition of Go With The Flow includes key information bettors should know before making a wager on Georgia at Kentucky.

Go With The Flow: 5 things to know before betting UGA as a 17-point favorite at Kentucky

Georgia has covered the spread in five of its last six games as a road favorite.

The Bulldogs just missed the cover at Arkansas to begin the season — winning 37-10 as 28-point favorites. But prior to that, UGA had been on a streak of five straight covers when favored on the road. Before this year’s Arkansas game, the last time the Bulldogs failed to cover when favored on the road was Oct. 13, 2018 at LSU when UGA lost 36-16 as seven-point favorites.

UGA is 2-2 against the spread in its last four games after a loss.

The Bulldogs most recent game was a loss to Alabama. UGA has had mixed results recently from a point spread perspective when attempting to bounce back from a defeat. UGA earned a win and a cover in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor after last year’s SEC championship game loss to LSU. However, UGA failed to cover as a 24-point favorite in a 21-0 win against Kentucky last season coming off a loss to South Carolina.

Kentucky is 7-14 against the spread as a home underdog under Coach Mark Stoops.

However, the Wildcats have covered their last two games as a home dog, and in three of the last four — including two outright wins.

Kentucky is 1-6 against the spread vs. UGA under Stoops.

The Wildcats have lost 10 in a row to UGA straight up and, despite Stoops reputation for pulling off upsets, Big Blue hasn’t fared much better against the Bulldogs against the spread. The only Kentucky cover under Stoops was last year’s 21-0 loss when the Wildcats were 24-point underdogs.

The last two UGA games have gone “over.”

The Bulldogs have been one of the most reliable unders in college football — including a stretch over the last two seasons where the under hit in 10 of 11 games. However, the last two UGA contests have gone over. Saturday’s total is set at 42.5 (Spread info and trend data courtesy of OddsShark).

