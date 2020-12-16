Georgia gets great news as 5-star prospect Xavian Sorey, Brock Vandagriff sign with 2021 class

The last hour has been very good for Georgia and the Georgia 2021 recruiting class.

Just minutes apart the Bulldogs officially landed 5-star outside linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. and 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Georgia beat out the likes of Alabama and Florida for Sorey.

Vandagriff had been committed since January but he is still worth celebrating. He is the highest-rated quarterback Georgia has signed since landing Justin Fields in the 2018 class.

Vandagriff has been a huge part of putting Georgia’s recruiting class together which now sits at No. 3 in the country.

“But mainly Wednesday is my last final and I’m done with school so I will graduate then and then it is a week and a half of doing what I love,” Vandagriff said. “Just playing some football.”

Vandagriff and his Prince Avenue Chrisitan Teammates are still in the state playoffs, as they will take on Wesleyan this weekend.

The additions of Vandagriff, Sorey Jr. and the rest of Georgia’s signing class brought some much needed good news for Georgia fans and coaches after a tough morning in which 4-star defensive back De’Jahn Warren flipped his commitment to Jackson State.

Congratulations Brock! It’s been many years of hard work to reach a goal and dream about playing college football, and your journey gets one step closer to reality! But not so fast my friend, we have a little unfinished business here in HS! Let’s Goooo! @BrockVandagriff pic.twitter.com/fFzHlcA9ns — Greg Vandagriff (@GVandagriff) December 16, 2020

No 3 class with only 20 commits, featuring four 5 stars: – Amarius Mims (#3 OT – No 7 NAT)

– Brock Vandagriff (#2 QB – No 14 NAT)

– Xavian Sorey (No 1 LB – No 20 NAT)

– Smael Mondon (No 2 LB – No 29 NAT) Dawgs land the top two outside linebackers in the country. Again. #LBU pic.twitter.com/XKmwmH4iyI — blakejmorgan (@bIakejmorgan) December 16, 2020

BREAKING: 5 🌟 OLB Xavian Sorey Jr. has just Committed to Georgia! The Top 20 Player in the Class of 2021 (#1 OLB) chose the Bulldogs over Florida and Alabama He joins the #3 Class in the Nation alongside 5 stars Amarius Mims, Brock Vandagriff, Smael Mondon, and others pic.twitter.com/rTkpDayjrM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2020

love you brock. your gonna do big things! @BrockVandagriff https://t.co/O5mlLpAeT8 — audrey vandagriff (@avandagriff12) December 16, 2020

Xavian Sorey 5⭐️ OLB…coming soon to a barbershop in Athens! Gooooo Dawgs🙌🏽 Only true fans get it✍🏽 pic.twitter.com/MhbjLijkFc — 🔑LEE Ring🐶 (@HBTFD1) December 11, 2020

Got the barbershop. Need a barber. Y’all know anybody? pic.twitter.com/5OkobmUfyD — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) December 11, 2020

ESPN 300 linebacker Xavian Sorey, the No. 20 ranked recruit overall, just committed to Georgia. #Dawgs have 15 ESPN 300 commits in the class. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 16, 2020

Brock Vandagriff highlights

The Bulldogs aren’t done yet either, as they could still possibly land a commitment from 5-star defensive lineman Maason Smith. He is set to announce his commitment at 4:30 p.m. ET. That is expected to be a Georgia-LSU battle.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is also set to address the media after it was announced that the Bulldogs would not be able to play a game this weekend.

“While we conducted our due diligence in finding a replacement game, we were unable to make it happen,” UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity said. “We now focus on our upcoming Bowl game. We are also working on alternative ways to honor our senior class, who deserve the opportunity to be celebrated as one of the most prolific classes in University of Georgia history.”

