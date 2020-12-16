Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Georgia gets great news as 5-star prospect Xavian Sorey, Brock Vandagriff sign with 2021 class

Connor Riley
The last hour has been very good for Georgia and the Georgia 2021 recruiting class.

Just minutes apart the Bulldogs officially landed 5-star outside linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. and 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Georgia beat out the likes of Alabama and Florida for Sorey.

Vandagriff had been committed since January but he is still worth celebrating. He is the highest-rated quarterback Georgia has signed since landing Justin Fields in the 2018 class.

Vandagriff has been a huge part of putting Georgia’s recruiting class together which now sits at No. 3 in the country.

“But mainly Wednesday is my last final and I’m done with school so I will graduate then and then it is a week and a half of doing what I love,” Vandagriff said. “Just playing some football.”

Vandagriff and his Prince Avenue Chrisitan Teammates are still in the state playoffs, as they will take on Wesleyan this weekend.

The additions of Vandagriff, Sorey Jr. and the rest of Georgia’s signing class brought some much needed good news for Georgia fans and coaches after a tough morning in which 4-star defensive back De’Jahn Warren flipped his commitment to Jackson State.

Brock Vandagriff highlights

The Bulldogs aren’t done yet either, as they could still possibly land a commitment from 5-star defensive lineman Maason Smith. He is set to announce his commitment at 4:30 p.m. ET. That is expected to be a Georgia-LSU battle.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is also set to address the media after it was announced that the Bulldogs would not be able to play a game this weekend.

“While we conducted our due diligence in finding a replacement game, we were unable to make it happen,” UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity said.  “We now focus on our upcoming Bowl game.  We are also working on alternative ways to honor our senior class, who deserve the opportunity to be celebrated as one of the most prolific classes in University of Georgia history.”

