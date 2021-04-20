Georgia softball shocks previously unbeaten Oklahoma in extra innings

ATHENS — Georgia softball knocked off previously unbeaten No. 1-ranked Oklahoma in the first game of a doubleheader at Jack Turner Stadium on Tuesday.

Jaiden Fields delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth inning for the No. 20-ranked Lady Bulldogs (27-11) in their 7-6 extra-innings win over the Sooners (33-1).

Fields was 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs for UGA, while Sydney Kuma was 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run and 2 RBIs in the SEC Network-televised game.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when Kuma and Sara Mosely (2-for-4) delivered RBI singles to tie the game.

It’s the first time Georgia has beaten a top-ranked team since 2016, when the Lady Bulldogs beat then-No. 1 Florida in an NCAA Super Regional Game. Georgia went on to beat the Gators en route to the Women’s College World Series.

Mary Wilson Avant pitched all nine innings in the opening game to get the win.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Georgia, which was swept at home by No. 10 Arkansas last weekend