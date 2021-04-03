The Georgia Bulldogs were back in Sanford Stadium on Saturday as Georgia held its ninth practice and first scrimmage of the spring.

Following the practice, the Georgia football Twitter account shared some highlights from the afternoon. The school also put out some photos from the practice as well.

JT Daniels will be Georgia's starting quarterback this fall for the Bulldogs (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Kendall Milton is a sophomore running back for the Georgia Bulldogs (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Major Burns is a redshirt freshman safety for a Georgia team that needs some help in the secondary (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Following injuries, Kearis Jackson and Justin Robinson will be two of JT Daniels' top pass catchers this spring (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Jack Podlesny had a sensational end to the 2020 season, as he hit the game-winner against Cincinnati (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Carson Beck was one of the top performers at Georgia's first scrimmage on Saturday(Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Demetris Robertson is entering his fourth season at Georgia. He is expected to see a bigger role in the offense after an injury to George Pickens (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Zamir White led Georgia in rushing yards in 2020 and will look to do so again in the 2021 season (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Adam Anderson is expected to be one of the top pass rushers in the country this fall for Georgia (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Kendall Milton is a sophomore running back and fan favorite for the University of Georgia. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) Georgia super senior Demetris Robertson make a contested catch in coverage during a spring scrimmage for the Bulldogs (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Nolan Smith has great expectations this fall as he tries to replace Azeez Ojulari. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) Junior Kearis Jackson will be one of the leaders of the Georgia team during the 2021 campaign (Tony Walsh/UGAAA). Zamir White made the decision to bypass the NFL draft and return to Georgia for a fourth season (Tony Walsh/UGAAA).

































Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke with reporters following the scrimmage and provided a summary of what he saw from his team.

“I was pleased with the energy,” Smart said. “We made some errors, there were 16 mid-years out there who were a little nervous. There was some anxiety there but I felt the energy was good on both sides of the ball.

“When somebody made a play there was enthusiasm, there was more connection out there, not guys going through the motion which can happen sometimes in the spring. That wasn’t the case today. I thought there was positive energy toward people making plays, which is important to me right now.”

Smart specifically praised the energy that Nolan Smith and Travon Walker brought to the practice from the defensive side. On offense, Smart liked what he saw from quarterback JT Daniels as he becomes further entrenched as the Georgia quarterback.

The Georgia head coach though did clarify that neither side truly won the day.

“You want to say Georgia won but I have to go back and watch the tape to be able to answer that,” Smart said. “It’s always hard in a scrimmage. Nobody wins or loses because offense makes plays and defense makes plays. Special teams, we had a lot of kicking situations we got to find out about.”

Among some of the top offensive performers from the scrimmage include wide receiver Demetris Robertson and Justin Robinson. Tight end Brock Bowers and running back James Cook also made some big catches in the passing game.

As for the ground game, Zamir White and Kendall Milton also made some impressive plays.

“We’ve got good backs,” Smart said. “They get to go out there and carry the ball and run it and we did that. That was a chance for us to run the ball. It was important. I think it’s an important thing to do.”

The Bulldogs will hold another scrimmage next Saturday before having their final practice and scrimmage on April 17 in the form of G-Day. It is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

