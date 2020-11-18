Anthony Edwards set to provide Georgia basketball NBA draft night exposure blast

ATHENS — Georgia basketball looks to get some elite exposure via Anthony “Antman” Edwards when the 2020 NBA Draft tips off at 7 p.m. (TV: ESPN).

The former Bulldogs freshman has been projected as the potential first pick in the draft, which currently is held by the Minnesota. The top six picks as of the time of this publication are:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks.

Edwards is the betting favorite to be the fist player chosen, with slightly better odds than LaMelo Ball, per ESPN.com.

The Bulldogs went 16-16 with Edwards last season, the gifted freshman from Atlanta leading the team with 19.1 points per game and 43 steals.

Edwards shot 40 percent from the floor but just 29.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, while finishing second on the team with 91 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Edwards will be the second Georgia basketball players selected in the NBA draft in the past two years, as Nicolas Claxton was a second round pick of the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Prior to Claxton, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the most recent UGA player selected in the NBA draft, going in the first round of the 2013 draft to the Detroit Pistons.

Georgia junior Rayshaun Hammonds also declared himself eligible for the NBA draft following last season, but he’s not expected to be selected.

Current Georgia coach Tom Crean can only hope more first-round picks are in the making on this season’s team as he opens his third campaign in Athens.

The Bulldogs feature eight newcomers and are scheduled to open the season at 5 p.m. next Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum against Division ll Columbus State.

Georgia recently cleared the tip times for six of its seven non-conference games:

Nov. 25: Columbus State, 5 p.m. SEC Network-Plus (streaming)

Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m., SEC Network

Dec. 4: Jacksonville, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Dec. 8: Montana 7 p.m., SEC Network

Dec. 12: Samford, 7 p.m. SEC Network-Plus (streaming)

Dec. 19: Cincinnati, TBD

Dec. 22: Northeastern, 7 p.m. SEC Network-Plus (streaming)