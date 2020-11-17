This Mississippi mud pie is the perfect addition to your tailgating spread

The Dawgs welcome Mississippi State this weekend (after an unexpected week off). We’d hate to say anything nice about those Bulldogs, of course, but in the interest of having an awesome tailgate party (even if you’re tailgating from home), we’re willing to concede that the Mississippi has some pretty great food. And what’s more Mississippi than mud pie?

There’s a million variations on this classic pie, but they all share a gooey chocolate filling in a crunchy, crumbly crust. This version from Kroger saves a little time by using a store-bought crust, but feel free to make your own. If you do, consider including some crushed pretzels for a salty punch. The hands-on time is just about 20 minutes, which is just enough time to argue over topping the pie with whipped cream or ice cream. What better way to add a little Mississippi to your game-day spread this weekend?