Georgia football holds top spot in Coaches’ Poll with smash-mouth win in frigid Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs for a 13-yard ong gain during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats in a NCAA football game at Kroger Field, Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. Georgia won 16-6. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia football maintained its place at No. 1 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches’ Top 25 poll released on Sunday.

The Bulldogs were the top pick, collectively, from the 63 FBS coaches who vote after their blue-collar 16-6 win at Kentucky on Saturday among frigid temperatures.

“It looked like a Big Ten game,” quipped UGA quarterback legend Buck Belue on the ANF set on Saturday night.

The fact is, each of the top five teams had struggles, as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 USC all had to come from behind to win games.

RELATED: Survival Saturday brings clarity to race for 4-team CFP field

Georgia was dealing with weather elements along with the SEC road environment, with wind chill temperatures in the 20s as winds swirled 13-20 mph.

“Under those conditions, you’re going to play games like this,” Kirby Smart said. “Really proud of when our guys’ backs were against the wall, how they came out fighting and did what they had to do

RELATED: Kirby Smart joins elite company of Steve Spurrier, Nick Saban

Top 25 rankings for Week 12

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. USC

6. LSU

7. Alabama

8. Clemson

9. Oregon

10. Penn State

11. Tennessee

12. Washington

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida State

17. North Carolina

18. UCLA

19. Ole Miss

20. Tulane

21. Cincinnati

22. Oregon State

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Texas

25. UTSA

