Georgia football holds top spot in Coaches’ Poll with smash-mouth win in frigid Kentucky

The Bulldogs were the top pick, collectively, from the 63 FBS coaches who vote after their blue-collar 16-6 win at Kentucky on Saturday among frigid temperatures.

Georgia football maintained its place at No. 1 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches’ Top 25 poll released on Sunday.

“It looked like a Big Ten game,” quipped UGA quarterback legend Buck Belue on the ANF set on Saturday night.

The fact is, each of the top five teams had struggles, as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 USC all had to come from behind to win games.

Georgia was dealing with weather elements along with the SEC road environment, with wind chill temperatures in the 20s as winds swirled 13-20 mph.

“Under those conditions, you’re going to play games like this,” Kirby Smart said. “Really proud of when our guys’ backs were against the wall, how they came out fighting and did what they had to do

