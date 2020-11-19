WATCH: Tom Crean discusses Anthony ‘Antman’ Edwards’ future, what it means for Georgia

ATHENS — Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean doesn’t need to sell visions to recruits when the reality of Anthony “Antman” Edwards is staring them in the face.

“If your dreams are real and your agenda is real, and if you want to come in and help build a place up, it can happen here,” Crean said during a Thursday Zoom call, the day after Edwards became the first-ever No. 1 overall NBA draft pick out of Georgia and Crean’s second NBA pick in as many years.

“If you want to get better and be developed and play in front a of great university, it’s here,” he said. “There’s no one that can say your greatest dream can’t be realized at Georgia.”

UGA finished with the No. 11 recruiting class in 2019 with Edwards on board, but the 2020 class slipped to No. 32, even with eight newcomers.

Crean talked with national and local media alike about all of the positive characteristics and skills that made Edwards the No. 1 choice of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shortly after the draft 13-time NBA all-star Dwyane Wade explained the difference Crean had made in Edwards’ career at Georgia, and how he sees the young star’s career going.

“I sat there for two hours and watched film with Coach Crean, and he picked their games apart,” Wade said. “(Edwards) was open to criticism; yes he’s very good, but there’s so much more he can learn from the game of basketball.

“We look at his size and ability to get to the basketball and finish, but he came out, and when he looked at guys he can be like or be better than, he said me,’ Wade said.

“It’s not pressure. He understand the opportunity, and he understands that myself, Victory Oladipo and himself, we were all coached by the great Tom Crean, and we all have something in common.”